Samsung Galaxy S25 vs Google Pixel 9: Which compact flagship to buy in 2025

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs Google Pixel 9: Samsung has recently launched its new generation Galaxy S series which includes a compact model, the Galaxy S25. This smartphone is small and compact for people who do not prefer big and bulky smartphones. While the Galaxy S25 has been winning hearts among buyers, last year Google launched the Pixel 9 series which also consisted of a vanilla model, the Pixel 9 with a compact size. Therefore, if you are looking for a flagship option and do not want a bigger-sized smartphone, then Pixel 9 and Samsung Galaxy S25 are the right options. Therefore, we have compiled a comparison between the Samsung Galaxy S25 and Google Pixel 9 to help buyers pick the right smartphone. Here’s a detailed specs comparison between Samsung Galaxy S25 and Google Pixel 9.(Samsung/ Google)

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs Google Pixel 9: Price

The Samsung Galaxy S25 comes with a starting price of Rs.80999 for 12GB RAM and 128GB storage. Whereas, the Google Pixel 9 retails for Rs.Rs. 79,999 for similar 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Both models also offer a 512GB internal storage variant but at a higher price.

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs Google Pixel 9: Design and display

The Samsung Galaxy S25 has not received some major design changes and looks quite similar to its predecessor. While the design is the same, it has also received rounded corners which is also present in the Pixel 9 model. Galaxy S25 is also smaller and more lightweight than the Pixel 9 model as it measures 146.9 x 70.5 x 7.2mm and weighs 162 grams, whereas, the Pixel 9 measures 152.8 x 72 x 8.5mm and weighs 198 grams.

Similar to design, the Galaxy S25 display has also remained the same with a 6.2-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2600 nits peak brightness. On the other hand, the Pixel 9 features a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2700nits peak brightness. Both devices come with ultrasonic sensor support.

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs Google Pixel 9: Performance and battery

For performance and seamless AI processing, the Samsung Galaxy S25 is powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy Processor paired with 12GB RAM. On the other hand, the Pixel 9 is backed by Google’s in-house Tensor G4 chip paired with 12GB RAM. Both smartphones for known for their advanced AI features and capabilities. Samsung’s Galaxy AI features also rely on Google AI for features such as Circle to Search, Gemini Assist, and more.

For lasting performance, the Samsung Galaxy S25 is backed by a 4000 mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging, on the other hand, the Pixel 9 is equipped with a bigger 4700mAh battery that comes with 27W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs Google Pixel 9: Camera

In the flagship segment, Samsung Galaxy S25 and Google Pixel 9 are known for their powerful camera performance. The Galaxy S25 features a triple camera setup that consists of a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Whereas, the Google Pixel 9 features a dual camera setup that includes a 50MP primary camera and a 48MP ultrawide camera.