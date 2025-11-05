Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Ultra may cost more than you think, here’s why

Samsung fans might have to shell out more for the company’s next flagship phones. According to a new report by ET News, the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Ultra could see a notable price hike, driven largely by rising component costs across the smartphone supply chain. Samsung's Galaxy S26 and S26 Ultra could face significant price increases driven by rising component costs.(HT)

Component prices climbing across the board

Samsung’s internal report earlier this year revealed that mobile chipset prices have risen by around 12%, while camera module costs are up by 8%. Adding to the pressure, LPDDR5 RAM, crucial for high-speed performance, has seen an increase of over 16% compared to last year.

These simultaneous hikes are squeezing manufacturing budgets, and Samsung may find it difficult to absorb the extra costs this time. While the Galaxy S25 series managed to retain pricing despite rising expenses, the S26 family might not be as lucky.

Can Samsung offset the increase?

It’s still possible that Samsung could cushion the impact by reusing certain components or relying on its massive buying power to negotiate better deals with suppliers. The company has previously opted for a mix of high-end and slightly older components to balance performance with profitability, a strategy that might return for the S26 lineup.

However, if Samsung decides to push for hardware upgrades, especially around the camera and AI-driven features, the final retail price could reflect these higher costs.

Delayed launch rumours

Adding to the uncertainty, fresh leaks suggest that Samsung may delay the Galaxy S26 launch to February 25, roughly a month later than the Galaxy S25 unveiling in January this year. The delay could give Samsung more time to optimise production amid rising material costs and shifting market conditions.

In short, while the Galaxy S26 series promises to push Samsung’s premium smartphone lineup forward, it might also push your budget a little further than expected.