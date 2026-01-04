Samsung Galaxy S26 to add screen privacy tool with One UI 8.5: Here’s what it does

Samsung is planning to introduce a built-in screen privacy feature in its upcoming Galaxy S26 series as part of the One UI 8.5 update. The feature will be integrated directly into the system settings, which might cut the need for third-party apps or physical privacy screen protectors. It is expected to launch first on the Galaxy S26 Ultra and later expand to other models in the Galaxy S26 lineup. Samsung Galaxy S26 series will include a built-in privacy display feature in One UI 8.5.(OnLeaks/X)

Understanding the Privacy Display Feature

The privacy display tool is designed to limit screen visibility from side angles. When enabled, content on the phone becomes difficult to read for anyone nearby, while remaining clear for the user looking directly at the screen. The feature targets the protection of sensitive information, including messages, emails, banking apps, and work documents, particularly in public or crowded spaces.

Unlike traditional physical privacy screen protectors, which permanently reduce viewing angles and screen brightness, Samsung’s approach is software-based. Users can activate or deactivate the feature as needed, depending on their environment or the apps they are using.

How It Will Work in One UI 8.5

According to details shared by One UI, the privacy display will be available through the phone’s settings menu. Users can manually switch it on or configure automatic activation based on specific scenarios, such as being outdoors, opening certain apps, or enabling particular phone modes.

The feature adjusts display settings at the system level rather than relying on app-specific overlays. This will allow it to function across the entire phone, covering notifications, quick settings, and supported apps without additional setup.

Benefits for Samsung Galaxy S26 Users

For the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 users, the integrated privacy display will add a practical layer of security in daily use. It will offer protection in public transport, offices, or other spaces where shoulder surfing is a concern. By including this feature in One UI 8.5, Samsung makes screen privacy a built-in capability rather than an optional accessory.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to ship with One UI 8.5 pre-installed, which ensures the privacy display feature is ready to use from the moment the phone is powered on.