Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G mobile design leaked in iPhone 17 Pro-like orange colour

Samsung is expected to launch the new generation S series smartphones, the Galaxy S26 models, in January 2026. Several leaks surrounding the model have started to surface, revealing details about design, processor, camera, and others. Now, a tipster has leaked the dummy units Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G, which showcased the device in three new colours. However, its new Orange colour variant was a standout, as Samsung seemed quite inspired by the iPhone 17 Pro’s Cosmic Orange colour. Therefore, if you have been keeping up with all the latest updates on the Galaxy S26 Ultra phone, then here are the three expected colours based on leaks. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G design and colour options leaked ahead of launch. (x)

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G colour variants

Several images of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G mobile are being shared on social media platforms, primarily on X (formerly Twitter), revealing the redesigned camera module and the new colour variants. The smartphone has already started to make headlines for its iPhone 17 Pro-inspired Orange colour. For Apple, the latest bright colour idea stood out, and people are talking about the bold shift. Now, Samsung may plan to do the same with Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G.

Alongside the orange colour, the Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G was leaked in silver and gold colour variants, showcasing a new colour shift this coming year. However, since the leaked images are not shared by an official source, we have our doubts over their authenticity. Therefore, we will have to wait until the official release to confirm if the new leaked colour variants of the Galaxy S26 Ultra are real or not.

In terms of design, the images reveal a new design of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra camera module. Now, three of the camera sensors are grouped in a pill-shaped module, whereas two sensors and the LED flash are placed outside. Reports suggest that the smartphone has become slimmer and lighter in comparison to its predecessor.

As of now, we are still awaiting an official announcement from Samsung surrounding its upcoming launches and whether we’ll get a teaser for the new S series model in the coming months.