Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra fixes a problem I face on every flight

I think I have found a genuinely useful use case for the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra’s Privacy Display, at least one that fits perfectly into my workflow. I need the Privacy Display feature on every phone now. (Shaurya Sharma - HT) By Shaurya Sharma Shaurya Sharma is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, covering consumer, gaming, and AI technology. He has previously worked for reputed media houses, including CNN-News18 and Guiding Tech, and has nearly half a decade of experience in tech journalism. He enjoys cinematography, reading sci-fi, and camping. Instagram and X: @barelysure Whenever I am on a flight, I usually spend the time editing videos that I have shot at events. It is a great way to make the most of travel time. However, I often feel slightly uncomfortable displaying visuals of a potentially embargoed device that could be leaked. And at times, I am simply not comfortable with strangers watching me edit. This is where the Privacy Display on the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra has proved particularly useful. How Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra's Privacy Display came in clutch On my recent flight from Delhi to Jaipur, I was editing a short-form video from the Xiaomi 17 briefing on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Naturally, I was curious. Would someone seated next to me be able to see my screen? What about the person behind me? I decided to test it. I was seated by the window, so I asked the passenger in the middle seat to hold the Galaxy S26 Ultra and browse through it while I tried to view the screen from an angle. I could not see anything.

Galaxy S26 Ultra in the Maximum privacy protection mode. (Shaurya Sharma)

I then handed the Galaxy S26 Ultra to the passenger seated in front of me, given the slight gap between the seats. While I could faintly make out some movement on the display, it required considerable effort. In a normal scenario, most people would simply give up trying to peek. In that sense, the feature genuinely protects your privacy. For me, this is a killer use case. If you do not want those around you to see what you are working on (I definitly don't want people to see unreleased tech - embargo cough cough), the Privacy Display on the Galaxy S26 Ultra is invaluable. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Refinement at its peak So far, the Galaxy S26 Ultra feels extremely comfortable in the hand. It sits well, is more rounded than before, and does not cause discomfort even during prolonged use. The weight distribution is excellent. It does not feel top heavy or bottom heavy. Despite featuring a large 6.9-inch display, the Galaxy S26 Ultra does not feel unwieldy. Part of this is down to the fact that the Galaxy S26 Ultra is marginally lighter than the Galaxy S25 Ultra, weighing 214 grams compared to 218 grams. The new Cobalt Violet colourway on the Galaxy S26 Ultra is also particularly appealing. It is not overly flashy, yet it offers a refreshing alternative to the usual black or white options.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra's displays stays pretty legible in bright day-time conditions. (Peak 2PM Jaipur sun for reference) (Shaurya Sharma - HT)

Although I have only had the Galaxy S26 Ultra for a little over two days, the battery life has been solid. The Galaxy S26 Ultra still packs a 5,000mAh unit, but the optimisation appears strong. I charged the Galaxy S26 Ultra to 100% last night, used it for around 30 minutes before bed, and by morning it was at 89%. Throughout the day, I watched videos, carried out some editing, and used the Galaxy S26 Ultra extensively, yet it still had around 47% remaining by the end of the day. Charging on the Galaxy S26 Ultra is also noticeably faster. With 60W fast charging, I can quickly top it up to around 70 to 80 per cent and ease any battery anxiety. In terms of performance, the Galaxy S26 Ultra has not skipped a beat. One UI 8.5 on the Galaxy S26 Ultra feels buttery smooth, and I have yet to encounter a bug. You also get the usual Galaxy AI features on the Galaxy S26 Ultra, such as Note Assist, Creative Studio, Now Brief, and the new Now Nudge. I am still trying to fully understand and appreciate Now Nudge on the Galaxy S26 Ultra, as there have only been a few instances where it worked meaningfully for me. However, it shows promise. Overall, I would say the Galaxy S26 Ultra offers one of the most polished AI implementations on a smartphone so far, and definitly builds on the already strong experience offered by the S25 Ultra (Review). As a whole, the Galaxy S26 Ultra feels refined, the result of several generations of Samsung’s Ultra devices. There are, of course, some debatable decisions, such as the shift from titanium to aluminium and retaining a largely similar camera setup while Chinese rivals continue to push boundaries. Even so, the Galaxy S26 Ultra feels like a solid flagship. It is a phone that should last a long time and remain relevant in the flagship space until the next wave of devices arrives from Apple and Google, and even beyond.

I have also spent some time with the cameras on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. While I like the photos produced by the Galaxy S26 Ultra, it is the new LUT preview feature that truly stands out. On the Galaxy S26 Ultra, you can shoot in styles such as Standard, Blockbuster, Coming-of-Age, Romance, and Thriller. This adds a creative edge to video recording and makes the output feel more professional. That said, there are a few things that have not impressed me so far Firstly, the power and volume buttons feel slightly mushy and not as tactile as I would have liked. The haptics, while premium, are also not quite on the level of OnePlus’ O-Haptics, Google Pixel devices, or the iPhone. There is also one key observation regarding the design. While it looks premium and appropriately flagship, it is visually very similar to the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus. If you prefer your phone to stand out from more affordable models in the lineup, this is something worth considering. That said, it is easily one of the most promising additions to the camera system on the Galaxy S26 Ultra so far. For now, the Galaxy S26 Ultra feels like a highly promising flagship for 2026. I will be sharing more detailed thoughts on the Galaxy S26 Ultra, particularly on image quality, in the full review, so stay tuned. If I had to sum it up (initially), this isn’t a phone about dramatic upgrades, it’s about meaningful quality-of-life improvements. And over the years, those refinements have turned the Galaxy Ultra into one of the most polished and sought-after experiences in the Android world.

Specifications Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Display 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz Cameras Quad-camera setup with 200MP primary sensor Battery 5,000mAh Charging 60W Fast wired and 25W wireless charging Software One UI 8.5 based on latest Android 16 version Build Glass and metal design, S Pen support Reasons to buy New LUT Preview feature adds a strong creative edge More professional-looking video output Likeable, pleasing photo quality (early impressions) Meaningful quality-of-life improvements over flashy upgrades Years of refinement make it highly polished Promising battery life and performance Reason to avoid Power and volume buttons feel slightly mushy, lacking strong tactile feedback Haptics are good, but not class-leading (behind OnePlus O-Haptics, Pixel, iPhone) Design is very similar to the Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus