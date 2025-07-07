Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra full specs and features tipped online: Here’s what to expect

Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy S26 Ultra soon. The upcoming flagship device is expected to offer several upgrades in design, performance, and camera features while maintaining the overall structure of its predecessor. Although recent leaks and rumours have revealed the full specifications of the upcoming device ahead of its official launch. Let’s take a look at what’s coming next. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is set to come with major upgrades in camera, processor and design.(HT)

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Specifications and Features (Expected)

Display and Design

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is likely to maintain the large 6.9-inch display size seen on the S25 Ultra. However, Samsung has reduced the bezel size, which increases the screen-to-body ratio, and will offer a more immersive viewing experience. Initial tests considered removing the S Pen and its digitizer, but Samsung decided to keep both features after unsatisfactory results without the digitizer.

Design changes are subtle. The overall shape will remain similar to the previous model, but Samsung has refined the back panel for a cleaner look. The phone will drop the protruding “chip-like” camera rings, which will replace them with a more integrated camera module that reduces visual clutter.

Camera System

The camera setup on the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will get a more significant upgrade. According to industry reports, the primary sensor on the device will be a 200MP ISOCELL HP2 with a new lens aimed at improving clarity and low-light performance. The ultra-wide camera will be 50MP, paired with an enhanced 50MP periscope lens that supports 5x optical zoom for detailed distant shots. Samsung is also upgrading the 3x telephoto camera from 10MP to 12MP.

Additionally, the device may introduce a new laser autofocus system to improve focusing speed, especially in low-light conditions. Alongside Samsung’s updated ProVisual Engine, this would lead to sharper and more accurate photos. The selfie camera is also expected to be updated, though specific details are not yet available.

Performance and Cooling

Samsung is planning to equip the Galaxy S26 Ultra with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 processor. This chip will power all global versions, as Samsung has decided not to release a separate Exynos variant. A previously planned 2nm Samsung chip has been shelved, which leaves the TSMC-made 3nm Snapdragon chip as the main processor. The device is likely to feature an overclocked “For Galaxy” version of this chip for enhanced performance.

To manage heat, Samsung is expected to upgrade the cooling system with a larger vapour chamber, approximately 1.2 times the size used in the Galaxy S25 Ultra. This improvement aims to maintain steady performance during heavy use and could help improve battery efficiency.

Memory and Storage

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is likely to come in three storage options: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. Each variant will include 16GB of RAM to give users smooth multitasking without compromises, even on the base model. However, the official launch is still several months away, but these leaks provide a clear picture of what to expect.