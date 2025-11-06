Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra may look like iPhone 17 Pro Max, leaked image reveals…

If you thought flagship smartphones were starting to look a little too similar, Samsung’s next big release might just prove you right. A new leak suggests that the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra could share more design DNA with Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro Max than ever before. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra might share design elements with the iPhone 17 Pro Max,(Samsung)

Rounded design, flatter edges

According to images and a short clip shared on X (formerly Twitter) by reliable tipster Ice Universe, the Galaxy S26 Ultra may feature a noticeably more rounded display compared to its predecessor. The leaker posted a side-by-side comparison of what appears to be the Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S25 Ultra, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the resemblance between Samsung’s new flagship and Apple’s next iPhone is striking.

While the Galaxy S26 Ultra isn’t expected to completely mimic Apple’s design, the edges appear softer and more curved, ditching the boxier look that defined the S23 and S25 generations. The shift could make the phone more comfortable to hold, addressing one of the common complaints about the current Ultra models.

Design overhaul across the lineup

Interestingly, the same leak suggests that this design update isn’t exclusive to the Ultra model. Ice Universe also shared what seems to be a set of screen protectors for the entire Galaxy S26 lineup, hinting that the more rounded aesthetic might extend across all models. If accurate, this marks one of Samsung’s biggest design changes in years.

Launch delay rumours

Beyond aesthetics, there’s also talk of a delay in Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event. Reports claim that sluggish sales of the Galaxy S25 Edge forced the company to halt production of the upcoming S26 Edge. This has reportedly led to adjustments in Samsung’s launch roadmap.

The Galaxy S26 series is now expected to debut in late February 2026, with pre-orders beginning shortly after and retail availability likely in mid-March.

While Samsung fans may have to wait a bit longer, the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s refined design suggests the company is preparing a significant visual refresh, even if it looks a little more like its biggest rival.