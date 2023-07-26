Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 LIVE Updates: Z Flip 5 among expected launches

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Seoul Event 2023 Live Updates: All eyes are on Seoul where technology giant Samsung will host its Galaxy Unpacked event. The mega event is expected to witness several big ticket launches. It is for the first time that the event is being held in South Korean capital Seoul. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Z Fold 5, Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 are some of the much-anticipated launches to take place at the Galaxy event.

Samsung has already invited customers to pre-order the devices.(Samsung website)