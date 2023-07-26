Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 LIVE Updates: Z Flip 5 among expected launches
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Seoul Event 2023 Live Updates: The event will be a digital and in-person event held at Seoul.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Seoul Event 2023 Live Updates: All eyes are on Seoul where technology giant Samsung will host its Galaxy Unpacked event. The mega event is expected to witness several big ticket launches. It is for the first time that the event is being held in South Korean capital Seoul. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Z Fold 5, Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 are some of the much-anticipated launches to take place at the Galaxy event.
Follow all the updates here:
- Wed, 26 Jul 2023 09:58 AM
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Seoul Event 2023: Event to be livestreamed from 4:30 pm
The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will be livestreamed on the company's official website and YouTube channel on July 26, 2023 at 4:30 pm IST. Samsung is hosting the Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul for the first time.