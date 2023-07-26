Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 today: How to watch livestream in India

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event will take place digitally and in-person at Seoul, the South Korean capital on Wednesday. The technology behemoth has been teasing the event since past few days on its digital platform. If you have been waiting for Samsung's latest lineup of products, your wait will end today. An employee walks past a logo of Samsung C&T Corp at the company's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea.(Reuters file)

Where to watch

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event will be livestreamed on Samsung's website and its Youtube channel. The event will be shown LIVE on these platforms at 4:30 pm IST. Hindustan Times will also track live updates of the event here.



What to expect



The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event will witness the launch of the company's latest products. The Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 are the two much-anticipated launches at the gala event. Besides this, the company could also take the covers of the Galaxy Watch 6 and Tab S9 series during the event.

“With the Galaxy Z series, Samsung provides innovation that defies the norms, redefining what a smartphone can do and stepping beyond conventional boundaries to open a new world of experiences", Sonia Chang, Vice President of Brand Marketing Group of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, had said in a statement earlier this month.



According to the latest leaks, Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5 may have a 3.4-inch cover screen with a resolution of 720x748 pixels. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 would have a lesser visible crease due to a potential design change.



On the other hand, the latest leaks by SnoopyTech via 9to5Google website, the Galaxy Watch 6 series is likely to be powered by the Exynos W930 chip, and paired with 16GB of storage and 2GB of RAM.

