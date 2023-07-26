Home / Technology / Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 LIVE Updates: Z Flip 5 among expected launches
Live

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 LIVE Updates: Z Flip 5 among expected launches

Jul 26, 2023 10:02 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Seoul Event 2023 Live Updates: The event will be a digital and in-person event held at Seoul.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Seoul Event 2023 Live Updates: All eyes are on Seoul where technology giant Samsung will host its Galaxy Unpacked event. The mega event is expected to witness several big ticket launches. It is for the first time that the event is being held in South Korean capital Seoul. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Z Fold 5, Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 are some of the much-anticipated launches to take place at the Galaxy event.

Samsung has already invited customers to pre-order the devices.
Samsung has already invited customers to pre-order the devices.

  • Jul 26, 2023 09:58 AM IST

    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Seoul Event 2023: Event to be livestreamed from 4:30 pm

    The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will be livestreamed on the company's official website and YouTube channel on July 26, 2023 at 4:30 pm IST. Samsung is hosting the Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul for the first time.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 LIVE Updates: Z Flip 5 among expected launches

Published on Jul 26, 2023 09:58 AM IST

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Seoul Event 2023 Live Updates: The event will be a digital and in-person event held at Seoul.

Samsung has already invited customers to pre-order the devices.(Samsung website)
Fortnite teases epic Futurama collaboration

Fortnite has announced a collaboration with the TV show Futurama, with a video set to premiere on July 26.

CAIT and Meta launch 'WhatsApp Se Wyapaar' to train 10M traders

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and Meta are expanding their 'WhatsApp Se Wyapaar' program to train and upskill 10 million local traders.

TikTok introduces text-only posts to compete with Elon Musk's Twitter

Chinese short-video app TikTok is launching text-only posts, with a 1,000-character limit, as it seeks to capitalise on Twitter's turmoil.

China hits back against Western sanctions

The Communist Party is becoming less timid in its retaliation against American economic warfare

‘Privileged’: Google news' Indian-origin director sacked after 13 years service

London-based Indian-origin news executive Madhav Chinnappa expressed his happiness regarding the several achievements at Google.

'Twitter rebranding historic, don't take for granted': CEO writes to employees

As part of the rebranding, Twitter has already changed its iconic blue bird logo to ‘X,’ and typing x.com redirects to Twitter.

Chandrayaan-3 successfully completes final earth orbit-raising manoeuvre: ISRO

Chandrayaan-3 completes the final earth-bound orbit-raising manoeuvre and prepares for lunar insertion.

IRCTC ticketing services down: How to book via Amazon, Paytm

IRCTC Server Down: On Tuesday, the services went down due to ‘technical reasons.’ Work is underway to resolve the issue.'

‘Technical reasons’, says IRCTC as ticketing services unavailable on site & app

IRCTC Server Down: The technical team of CRIS is resolving the issue, noted IRCTC.

The problem with X? Meta, Microsoft, hundreds own trademarks to new Twitter name

X is so widely used & cited in trademarks that it is candidate for legal challenges & company formerly known as Twitter could face issues defending its X brand.

OpenAI CEO rolls out Worldcoin crypto project. What sets it apart?

Worldcoin, a new cryptocurrency co-founded by OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman aims to address income inequality through its unique World ID feature.

'Blue bird has been fired': Twitter reacts as iconic logo replaced with ‘X’

Elon Musk owned Twitter on Monday launched its new logo, X, which replaced the blue bird symbol.

AI's Barbie makeover of Biden and Obama divides Twitter over viral pic

A viral image of Joe Biden, Barack Obama in Barbie-inspired outfits has sparked mixed reactions. While some find it amusing, others criticise it as trolling.

Get tomatoes at 70/kg online in Delhi with ONDC: 5 steps for home delivery

The Centre is selling tomatoes at a discounted rate of Rs70 per kilogram through the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) in Delhi to combat soaring prices.

