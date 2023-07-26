Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: Z Flip 5 price to be revealed on this date

Samsung will announce the price of Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5, which are expected to be launched on Wednesday evening, tomorrow at 10 am.



“Are you ready to #JoinTheFlipSide? Tune in on July 27, 2023 at 10:00 am for the price reveal of the next Galaxy”, a tweet by Samsung India read.



The Seoul-headquartered technology giant will unveil its latest lineup of Galaxy products on Wednesday at 4:30 pm IST. The event will be livestreamed on the company's official website and the YouTube channel. The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be succeeded by the Galaxy Z Flip 5.



Galaxy Z Flip 5

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the successor the Z Flip 4 model and comes with several updates. According to leaks by anonymous Twitter account IceUniverse, the Z Flip 5 series will have a 3,40 inch cover screen with a larger display of 720x748. It is basically a massive increase over the 1.9-inch 260x512 cover display of Z Flip 4.

Besides this, OneLeaks, another website, expects Z Flip 5 to have the internal display unchanged at 6.7 inches.

Samsung is also offering pre-reserve benefits to the customers worth ₹5,000. A tweet by Samsung India read,"Once you see it, you must have it. There’s no escaping the Galaxy Z Flip. Pre-reserve now and get benefits worth ₹ 5000*. *T&C apply. Join us for Galaxy Unpacked"

