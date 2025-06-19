Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 and all that we expect

Samsung is expected to host its second Galaxy Unpacked event of 2025 in July, during which the company will unveil the new generation foldable. As of now, we are waiting for the official event date, which is expected to be July 10. Samsung has also started to tease the upcoming product, providing a sneak peek at the design of the Galaxy Z Fold 7. However, this year we expect more announcements, with One UI 8, Galaxy Watch 8, and much more. Therefore, this year’s summer launch event could include some crucial announcements for the year, which is keeping us excited. If you have been waiting for the new foldables, then know what Samsung has in store for fans and buyers. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, and more launching at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025.(HT )

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 likely to be world’s slimmest foldable- Here’s what we know

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Date and event location

This year’s Galaxy Unpacked event is expected to take place early in July. However, the official date is yet to be revealed. Rumours suggest that Samsung is targeting July 10 to host the Galaxy Unpacked. Well, considering the previous generation trends, the fits right as per the schedule. This year, Samsung may host the event in New York, but the date and event invites are still awaited. Therefore, we may have to wait till the end of June to confirm the official Galaxy Unpacked 2025 date.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 camera specs tipped ahead of July launch- All details

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: What to expect

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: This year, Samsung is teasing Galaxy Z Fold 7’s ultra-slim design and upgraded durability. It is also reported to feature slightly bigger displays with an 8-inch main and a 6.5-inch cover screen. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite and the Exynos 2500 chip in a few regions. The smartphone may also get an upgraded 200MP main camera, bringing an improved photography experience. Therefore, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has several new things in store for users.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Samsung is also expected to upgrade its clamshell foldable phone this year with a new design and performance upgrades. Reports suggest that the smartphone may have a bigger cover display from 3.4-inch to 4-inch. Therefore, we can carry out more tasks from the cover screen. For performance, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 may rely on the Exynos 2500 chip and may come with a bigger 4300mAh battery. Further details about the foldable are expected to be revealed at the Galaxy Unpacked event.



Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE specs tipped, likely to have similar features as Flip 6- All details



Samsung Galaxy Watch 8: Another hardware device we expect to see is the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. The Classic variant is reported to come in a single size of 47mm with a rotating bezel. It may feature a 1.5-inch display and a 435mAh battery. On the other hand, the Galaxy Watch 8 could feature a MicroLED display and may offer new health monitoring features. Therefore, also rumours about the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025).

One UI 8: Lastly, Samsung is also expected to introduce One UI 8 based on Android 16. The company has already rolled out beta for Galaxy S25 models, bringing new features and UI experiences. Alongside the smartphone, the company also announced One UI 8 Watch beta with improved health monitoring features.