Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: From Z Flip 5 to Tab S9, 5 products launched at event

Samsung on Wednesday hosted its Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event at Seoul, the South Korean capital where it is headquartered. The mega tech event witnessed key big ticket launches, with the technology giant pinning its hopes on the latest smartphones to consolidate its position in the market. The Galaxy Unpacked 2023 comes months ahead of competitor Apple which is set to unveil its latest iPhone 15 lineup and other products including the iPad and Watch series. Here are the key products which Samsung unveiled at its marquee event in Seoul. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 highlightsGalaxy Z Flip 5The Galaxy Flip 5 is the successor to the Flip 4 series which was launched last July. This new-age smartphone is thinner than the last year's model with an improved hinge and a larger cover display at 3.4 inches. It means an improved ability to take a selfie with the top-line main camera. The Z Flip 5 is powered by the Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipsets.The smartphone is available in Mint, Lavender, Cream and Graphite colour options. Samsung has introduced FlexCam for clicking better selfies. With optional unfolding feature, you can just swipe the camera icon and start recording with FlexCam. Z Flip 5 is priced at $999, and the India price will be announced soon. Galaxy Z Fold 5 The 7.6-inch screen Fold5 is lighter and thinner than the previous year's model. It offers a bigger vapour chamber for better heat management while gaming or multi-tasking. It also uses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipsets which help in champion-level gameplay. The phone has a big screen which will give you a mobile movie theatre experience, which is topped off with a pro-grade camera.The Z Fold 5 is 13.4 mm thick, weighing 253 grammes. It is slimmer, lighter and portable than ever. It has a 4,400 mAh dual battery system, paired with an advanced processor. Besides this, the multitasking experience allows you to keep three windows open on one screen. This smartphone is priced at $1,799.Galaxy Watch 6Samsung also unveiled its latest Galaxy Watch 6 lineup, which it said is 20 per cent larger and 30 per cent slimmer. The smartwatch has been redesigned with a trimmed-down watch form which makes it easier to wear. the timeless circular design are an ultra-comfortable and lightweight trick up your sleeve. The Galaxy Watch 6 is equipped with a Fall Detection feature which will ask if you need a help. For other emergencies, you need to press the home button five times to send SOS to emergency services.

A Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphone on display ahead of the company's Unpacked event in Seoul, South Korea.(Bloomberg)

All you need to do is press the hand release button to detach your watch straps easily. The Sapphire Crystal Glass makes for a resilient and sturdy watch display. Samsung said its processor is 18 per cent faster and the battery lasts 40 hours. The health features include Sleep tracker, period cycle tracker and heart monitoring. You can also measure and track your blood pressure right on the wrist. Galaxy Watch 6 ClassicThe Galaxy Watch 6 Classic has a 15 per cent thinner bezel and increased screen size to create an aesthetically perfect display-to-bezel ratio. Like the Watch 6, it has a Sapphire Crystal Glass to withstand wear and tear. It has a 18 per cent faster CPU speed and all-day battery. You can pair your watch with Galaxy Z Fold 5 to click selfies. It has the same Sleep tracker, period cycle tracker and heart monitoring features like the Watch 6.Galaxy Tab S9

The company also announced updates to its 11-inch, 12.4-inch and 14.6-inch tablets, called the Tab S9, Tab S9 and S9 Ultra. It has the largest AMOLED display which is more durable and water resistant. It uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipsets. There are two colour options of Graphite and Beige to choose from. This premium tablet has a 12 MP front wide and 12 MP front ultra wide camera, along with 8 MP main ultra wide and 13 MP main wide camera. Talking about audio, it has immersive audio from the quad AKG speaker system and Dolby Atmos surround sound.

