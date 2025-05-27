Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE surfaces on Geekbench again, hints at new Exynos chipset: Here’s what to expect

Samsung may soon introduce the Galaxy Z Flip FE, possibly alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 during its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event. Ahead of any official announcement, a new Geekbench listing has added to the ongoing speculation about the chipset powering the upcoming foldable phone. The upcoming Galaxy Z Flip FE processor and other key details have been tipped online ahead of launch. (HT Tech)

Galaxy Z Flip FE: New Geekbench Listing Shows Different Chipset

The latest listing, under model number SM-F766U, shows the device running a ten-core chipset with a motherboard codenamed 's5e9955'. The processor includes one core at 3.30GHz, two at 2.75GHz, five at 2.36GHz, and two additional cores at 1.80GHz. This setup aligns with the Exynos 2500 chipset, marking a shift from previous listings that mentioned the Exynos 2400.

The Galaxy Z Flip FE unit tested on Geekbench reportedly runs on Android 16 and includes 12GB of RAM. The device scored 2,012 in the single-core test and 7,563 in the multi-core test. This is not the first time the model has surfaced on Geekbench. Earlier this month, another model with the number SM-F761N appeared with the Exynos 2400 chipset, also running Android 16, but with only 8GB of RAM.

Initial reports pointed to Samsung using the Exynos 2400, followed by suggestions that the company might opt for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset instead. The latest results now indicate Samsung may be testing different chipsets before finalising one for the final version.

If confirmed, this could be the first time Samsung uses an Exynos chipset in a foldable model.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE: Key Features (Expected)

The Galaxy Z Flip FE is expected to include a 6.7-inch main display and a 3.4-inch external cover screen. The device might house a 3,700mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging. Camera details may include two 12MP sensors on the rear, one standard and one ultra-wide, and a 10MP camera on the front.

The Galaxy Z Flip FE is expected to launch in July and could be priced under EUR 1,000 (approximately Rs. 92,000).