Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 launched in India with big display and advanced AI feature

Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy Z Fold 7 along with the Galaxy Z Flip 7, which puts an end to the months of anticipation. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 brings design updates, enhanced camera capabilities, and improved AI functions while being the thinnest and lightest model in the series so far, claims the company. With this launch, Samsung aims to offer users a premium smartphone experience combined with a large, foldable display that boosts productivity and multitasking. Let’s take a closer look at its features, specs, and what Samsung brings to the table. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 with a larger 6.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x cover display, 200MP camera, launched in India.(Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Design and Display

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is designed for users who want the portability of a regular smartphone with the added power of a larger screen when unfolded. It weighs 215 grams, which makes it lighter than the Galaxy S25 Ultra. When folded, it measures 8.9 mm thick and 4.2 mm thick when open. The device’s cover display is a 6.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x panel with a new 21:9 aspect ratio, which offers a wider screen for easier typing and browsing.

When unfolded, the device reveals an 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x main display, 11% larger than the previous model. This screen offers high contrast and brightness, which reaches up to 2,600 nits, and makes content visible even in bright outdoor conditions, claims the company. Additionally, the foldable screen uses Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG), which is now 50% thicker for added durability. The frame and hinge are reinforced with Armour Aluminium, which increases strength by 10%.

Galaxy Z Fold 7: Performance and Camera

Under the hood, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor, customised for enhanced AI processing. It delivers performance improvements across the CPU, GPU, and neural processing units. This allows for faster real-time language translation, generative edits, and other AI-powered tasks.

For photography, the device features a triple camera setup, including a first 200MP wide-angle camera in the Galaxy Z series. It also has a 10MP wide camera on the front for group selfies and video calls. Additionally, Samsung's ProVisual Engine enhances image processing to deliver clearer photos and videos with improved colour and detail. Night Video mode and 10-bit HDR further enhance video quality by reducing noise and increasing colour depth.

Software and AI Features

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 runs on One UI 8, based on Android 16, which integrates AI deeply into the foldable experience. It offers a multimodal interface that understands user input from typing, speaking, and visual cues. Features like Gemini Live allow users to interact with AI without switching apps. Circle to Search offers instant gaming tips by selecting items on the screen.

The large foldable display supports multitasking with AI-generated content and editing tools that enhance creativity. Users can drag and drop AI results and use assistive tools like Drawing Assist and Writing Assist to streamline workflows.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Availability and Pricing

Samsung will begin pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 on July 9, with sales starting on July 25. The device will be available in Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, Jet Black, and an online-exclusive Mint colour option. Samsung is also offering Samsung Care+, which offers coverage for accidental damage and repairs. Additionally, buyers will get six months of expanded access to Google AI Pro and 2TB of cloud storage through the New Galaxy Club program.