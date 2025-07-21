Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 screen repair could cost you as much as a new phone

Samsung recently launched its latest foldable smartphone series in India on July 9. And recently, the company announced on July 19, 2025, that the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE models collectively received 210,000 pre-orders within the first two days in India. Here’s what buyers need to know about the high screen repair costs of Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Fold 7 phone.(Bloomberg)

However, a new report reveals that the repair costs for these foldable devices could be extremely high, so high that repairing a damaged screen might cost as much as purchasing a new flagship smartphone. This information could impact buyers’ decisions as they weigh the investment involved in owning a premium foldable smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Screen Repair May Cost Over Rs. 76,000

According to a report from SamMobile, which obtained repair cost details from a European supplier, fixing the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s main flexible display could cost around 761 Euros (approximately Rs. 76,395). This repair price exceeds that of some other recently launched flagship phones, such as the Nothing Phone (3). In fact, for this amount, buyers could opt to purchase Samsung’s Galaxy S25, a compact flagship model. Meanwhile, the repair of the Fold 7's cover display is comparatively less expensive, with an estimated cost of 525 euros (around Rs. 52,703).

The repair prices mentioned above cover only the replacement parts and do not include labour charges, which would increase the total cost further. For the Galaxy Z Flip 7, the primary flexible display repair costs are estimated at 342 Euros (approximately Rs. 34,343), while the new FlexWindow cover display repair comes in at 207 Euros (around Rs. 20,787).

Why Extended Warranty and Protection Plans are Essential

Given these high repair costs, Samsung Care plans and extended warranty or accidental damage protection services are highly recommended for those considering purchasing these foldable smartphones. These added protections can help you manage repair expenses and will offer peace of mind to users who are planning to invest in advanced foldable technology.

In short, foldable smartphones currently represent some of the most expensive devices on the market. While traditional smartphones offer a range of affordable options, foldable phones push prices much higher due to their complex designs and flexible displays. With flagship models often priced close to or above one lakh rupees, consumers must carefully consider how to protect their investment, including planning for potential repairs.