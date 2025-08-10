Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Vivo X Fold 5: Compare design, display, camera and more

If you are considering a foldable phone this year, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Vivo X Fold 5 stand out as the latest options available in India. Both devices launched recently and offer foldable designs combined with advanced features, improved design, display, and AI enhancements. Here’s a detailed specifications and features comparison of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Vivo X Fold 5 to help you decide which foldable phone suits your needs and budget. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Vivo X Fold 5: Find out which one offers the best value and suits your needs. (HT Tech, Vivo)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Vivo X Fold 5: Design

The Vivo X Fold 5 measures 9.2mm when folded and 4.3mm when unfolded. It weighs 217 grams and features second-generation Armour Glass on its cover screen. The device also carries an IPX8, IPX9, and IPX9+ water resistance, a first in the industry. Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 weighs slightly less at 215 grams and maintains Samsung’s established foldable design, but does not offer the same level of water resistance as Vivo.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Vivo X Fold 5: Display

Vivo X Fold 5 features 8.03-inch foldable AMOLED inner screen with 2480 x 2200 resolution and a 6.53-inch cover display at 2748 x 1172 resolution. Both screens support a 120Hz refresh rate and reach up to 4,500 nits brightness. They also come with TÜV Rheinland certification and Zeiss Master Colour calibration. In comparison, the Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 features a 8-inch foldable inner display and a 6.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover screen with 2520 x 1080 resolution, also supporting 120Hz refresh rate.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Vivo X Fold 5: Camera

Vivo X Fold 5 sports a triple 50MP rear camera: a main sensor, an ultrawide lens, and a ZEISS telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom and up to 100x digital zoom. It features 20MP front cameras on both the inner and cover screens.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 features a 200MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, plus two 10MP front cameras.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Vivo X Fold 5: Battery and Charging

The Vivo X Fold 5 houses a 6,000mAh battery, the largest capacity among foldables, with 80W wired and 40W wireless charging support.

In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 houses a smaller 4,400mAh battery with 25W wired and wireless charging support. Vivo’s battery capacity and charging speeds make it more suited for longer use.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Vivo X Fold 5: AI Features and Connectivity

Vivo integrates Google’s Gemini Assistant and an AI imaging suite that includes tools like AI Image Expander, AI Magic Move, AI Erase, and AI Reflection Erase. Meanwhile, the Samsung runs One UI 8 on Android 16 with several smart features, but it does not include dedicated AI imaging tools like Vivo.

Both devices support modern connectivity options such as 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, and dual SIM functionality. Samsung offers Bluetooth 5.4, which helps with faster data transfer and lower latency.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Vivo X Fold 5: Price Comparison

The Vivo X Fold 5 is priced at Rs. 1,49,999 for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 comes in three configurations: 12GBRAM and 256GB storage variant at Rs. 1,74,999, 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 1,86,999, and 16GB RAM and 1TB storage variant is priced at Rs. 2,16,999.