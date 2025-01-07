Samsung introduces Vision AI for smart TVs and display technologies- Know what it is and how it will work

Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2025 has kicked off in Las Vegas with several crucial tech announcements from top brands including Nvidia, Samsung, and others. It is one of the biggest tech events, where companies unveil their new technologies such as powerful chipsets, products, future technology, and more. During the event on January 6, Samsung unveiled its new AI-powered technology called “Vision AI” which is designed to empower smart devices with displays. Samsung Vision AI will be integrated with smart TVs, smart monitors, and smart home appliances with AI displays. Know more about Samsung Vision AI and how it works. Know what Samsung's Vision AI is and how it aims to transform AI experiences. (Samsung)

Samsung Vision AI features

Samsung Vision AI will empower several upcoming devices from the company such as the 2025 smart TV lineup of Neo QLED, OLED, QLED, The Frame, and other AI-powered devices. Samsung said, “Samsung Vision AI transforms screens into smart companions that enhance entertainment, and simplify interactions.” The company highlighted that Vision AI will consist of several personalised AI features such as Click to Search, enabling users to identify content on the screen. With this feature, users can find similar recipes food they are watching on the screen. With Samsung Smart TV, users can also access features such as Live Translate which will provide real-time subtitle translations and allow users to generate wallpapers that give users the ability to personalise their screens.

Apart from Samsung Vision AI empowering smart TVs, it can also be integrated with the SmartThings ecosystem that will work as a central hub for controlling smart home appliances. It offers a Pet and Family Care feature that keeps an eye on family members or pets with Vision AI and provides real-time updates and recorded events. The Home Insight feature provides real-time updates such as alerts and other environmental information about the house.

Samsung Vision AI also supports On-device AI picture and sound technologies for smart TVs that generate enhanced picture and sound quality. It automatically adjusts visuals based on real-time environmental factors. It also comes with an AI companion Ballie and Copilot AI assistant in collaboration with Microsoft for content recommendations. Samsung has also partnered with Google to introduce Eclipsa Audio which is a 3D audio technology for TVs and soundbars. Therefore, Samsung is all set to change the landscape of how we interact with large screens and smart home appliances with AI.