Samsung launches pre-summer service campaign for ACs and refrigerators with up 50% discounts
Samsung has launched a new service campaign to help households prepare their air conditioners and refrigerators ahead of summer demand across India.
You may be interested in
52% OFF
Ionstar 1.5 Ton 3 Star Dual Inverter Split AC - | Copper Coil | 30% More Cooling 5150 Watts Capacity | 6-1 Flexi Modes | Heavy Duty Indoor | Blue Fin | Auto Self Clean - Diagnosis| IN153S-25ME5190-NL
- Ionstar 1.5 Ton 3 Star Dual Inverter Split AC - | Copper Coil | 30% More Cooling 5150 Watts Capacity | 6-1 Flexi Modes | Heavy Duty Indoor | Blue Fin | Auto Self Clean - Diagnosis| IN153S-25ME5190-NL
₹29990₹62990
Check Details
33% OFF
Panasonic 2.0 Ton 3 Star Hot & Cold Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC(-7~55 Deg. C Operation, Copper Condenser, 7in1 Convertible, True AI, 4-Way Swing, PM 0.1 Filter, CS/CU-EZ24BKYFM, White)
- Panasonic 2.0 Ton 3 Star Hot & Cold Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC(-7~55 Deg. C Operation
- Copper Condenser
- 7in1 Convertible
₹52530₹78900
Check Details
31% OFF
Godrej 2 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, I-Sense Technology, AC 2T EI 24I3T WZR, White)
- Godrej 2 Ton 3 Star
- 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty
- 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling
₹41990₹61000
Check Details
52% OFF
LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star Smart Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 2 Way Swing, Diet Mode+, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, Him Clean, AS-Q18JNXE, White)
- LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star Smart Inverter Split AC (Copper
- AI Convertible 6-in-1
- Faster Cooling & Energy Saving
₹35990₹75190
Check Details