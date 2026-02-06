Samsung launches pre-summer service campaign for ACs and refrigerators with up 50% discounts

Samsung has announced a nationwide service campaign to help customers prepare their air conditioners and refrigerators ahead of the summer season. The Proactive Summer Care Campaign began on February 4, 2026, and will run until March 15, 2026, offering discounts on several service-related benefits for eligible Samsung appliances. Samsung has launched a summer service campaign offering discounted maintenance for air conditioners and refrigerators across India. (Samsung)

Discounts on Appliance Service Under the campaign, customers can receive up to 50% off on labour charges, pick-up and delivery services, and jet cleaning for air conditioners. Samsung is also offering a 15% discount on gas charging and a 10% discount on spare parts and accessories. In addition, customers can avail a 15% discount on Samsung Care Plus maintenance packs and a 5% product discount on purchases made through Samsung Store+.

The company said the initiative aims to encourage early servicing of cooling appliances before demand rises during peak summer months. Timely maintenance can help appliances function properly during extended use, lower the risk of breakdowns, and support consistent cooling. Early bookings may also help customers avoid service delays that often occur during high-demand periods.

Samsung highlighted that regular servicing of air conditioners and refrigerators supports proper airflow, helps maintain hygiene inside the units, and can contribute to steady energy use. Preventive maintenance can also help extend the working life of appliances.

SmartThings Support and Service Options As part of the campaign, Samsung is also promoting the use of its SmartThings app, which allows users to manage compatible appliances through connected controls. Trained technicians will assist customers in connecting supported devices, and users can request demonstrations to understand available features.

The campaign includes service options such as dry and jet cleaning for air conditioners, cooling coil cleaning for refrigerators, and maintenance service packs that offer scheduled care over time. Samsung said these services are designed to support appliance performance through the summer season.

Customers can book services through Samsung WhatsApp Support or by contacting Samsung Customer Care at 1800 57267864.