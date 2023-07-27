Samsung reveals Z Flip 5, Z Fold 5, Galaxy Watch 6 and Tab S9 India prices. See list

Samsung unveiled its latest lineup of foldable smartphones at the Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday at Seoul. The technology giant had unveiled the Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 smartphone, besides the Galaxy Watch 6 series and Tab S9 series at the tech event. Now, the India prices of these devices have been revealed on the Samsung website. Z Flip 5The Z Flip 5 was unveiled with a larger cover display at 3.4 inches. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipsets, it is available in four colour options of Mint, Lavender, Cream and Graphite colour. The Z Flip 5 having 256 GB+8 GB storage is worth ₹99,999 while the 512 GB+8GB model costs ₹1,09,999. Z Fold 5This foldable smartphone is lighter and thinner than the last year's model. The Z Fold 5 offers a bigger vapour chamber for better heat management while gaming. The 256 GB+8GB variant costs ₹1,54,999 while the 512 GB+8GB version is priced at ₹1,64,999. On the other hand, the 1TB+8GB version costs ₹1,84,999.Galaxy Watch 6The Galaxy Watch 6 comes with a Fall Detection feature which will ask if you need a help. It has other health features for tracking sleep, periods, heart rate and blood pressure. The prices of various models of Galaxy Watch 6 is as follows:Galaxy Watch 6 (Bluetooth, 40 mm): ₹29,999Galaxy Watch 6 (Bluetooth, 44 mm): ₹32,999Galaxy Watch 6 (LTE, 40 mm): ₹33,999Galaxy Watch 6 (LTE, 44 mm): ₹36,999Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (Bluetooth, 43 mm): ₹36,999Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (Bluetooth, 47 mm): ₹39,999Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (LTE, 43 mm): ₹40,999Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (LTE, 47 mm): ₹43,999Galaxy Tab S9 seriesThe Seoul-headquartered technology giant upgraded its tablets lineup with Tab S9 series with a large AMOLED display. The Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+ or Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra have other features including HDR10+ enhanced visuals and smooth scrolling at up to 120Hz refresh rate. Here are the prices for all Tab S9 modelsGalaxy Tab S9128 GB+8 GB: ₹72,999256 GB+12 GB: ₹83,999Galaxy Tab S9+256GB+12 GB: ₹90,999Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra512 GB+12 GB: ₹1,19,999

A promoter shows a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 phone during the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event in Seoul.(AFP)

