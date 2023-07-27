Home / Technology / Samsung reveals Z Flip 5, Z Fold 5, Galaxy Watch 6 and Tab S9 India prices. See list

Samsung reveals Z Flip 5, Z Fold 5, Galaxy Watch 6 and Tab S9 India prices. See list

ByAryan Prakash
Jul 27, 2023 12:52 PM IST

Samsung had unveiled the Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 smartphone, besides the Galaxy Watch 6 series and Tab S9 series at the tech event.

Samsung unveiled its latest lineup of foldable smartphones at the Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday at Seoul. The technology giant had unveiled the Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 smartphone, besides the Galaxy Watch 6 series and Tab S9 series at the tech event.

Now, the India prices of these devices have been revealed on the Samsung website.

Z Flip 5

The Z Flip 5 was unveiled with a larger cover display at 3.4 inches. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipsets, it is available in four colour options of Mint, Lavender, Cream and Graphite colour. The Z Flip 5 having 256 GB+8 GB storage is worth 99,999 while the 512 GB+8GB model costs 1,09,999.

Z Fold 5

This foldable smartphone is lighter and thinner than the last year's model. The Z Fold 5 offers a bigger vapour chamber for better heat management while gaming. The 256 GB+8GB variant costs 1,54,999 while the 512 GB+8GB version is priced at 1,64,999. On the other hand, the 1TB+8GB version costs 1,84,999.

Galaxy Watch 6

The Galaxy Watch 6 comes with a Fall Detection feature which will ask if you need a help. It has other health features for tracking sleep, periods, heart rate and blood pressure. The prices of various models of Galaxy Watch 6 is as follows:

Galaxy Watch 6 (Bluetooth, 40 mm): 29,999
Galaxy Watch 6 (Bluetooth, 44 mm): 32,999
Galaxy Watch 6 (LTE, 40 mm): 33,999
Galaxy Watch 6 (LTE, 44 mm): 36,999
Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (Bluetooth, 43 mm): 36,999
Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (Bluetooth, 47 mm): 39,999
Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (LTE, 43 mm): 40,999
Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (LTE, 47 mm): 43,999

Galaxy Tab S9 series

The Seoul-headquartered technology giant upgraded its tablets lineup with Tab S9 series with a large AMOLED display. The Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+ or Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra have other features including HDR10+ enhanced visuals and smooth scrolling at up to 120Hz refresh rate. Here are the prices for all Tab S9 models

Galaxy Tab S9
128 GB+8 GB: 72,999
256 GB+12 GB: 83,999

Galaxy Tab S9+
256GB+12 GB: 90,999

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
512 GB+12 GB: 1,19,999

A promoter shows a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 phone during the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event in Seoul.(AFP)
A promoter shows a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 phone during the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event in Seoul.(AFP)

