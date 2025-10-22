Samsung teams up with Google, Qualcomm to take on Apple Vision Pro

Samsung has officially entered the extended reality (XR) market with the launch of its Galaxy XR headset, developed in collaboration with Google and Qualcomm. Priced at $1,799, the Galaxy XR aims to compete directly with Apple's Vision Pro, offering a more affordable yet feature-rich alternative. Samsung, in partnership with Google and Qualcomm, aims to provide an open and accessible alternative to Apple's Vision Pro.

Key Features of the Galaxy XR

Display: The headset boasts a 4K micro-OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, providing high-quality visuals for both virtual and augmented reality experiences.

Processor: Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chipset, the Galaxy XR is designed to handle intensive XR applications efficiently.

AI Integration: Google's Gemini AI assistant is integrated into the device, enabling natural interactions through voice, vision, and gestures.

Design: Weighing 545 grams with a detachable battery pack, the headset is designed for comfort during extended use.

Android XR Platform

The Galaxy XR operates on Android XR, a new operating system developed by Google and Samsung specifically for XR devices. This platform supports a range of applications, including Google Maps, YouTube, and Google Meet, optimized for immersive experiences.

Strategic Implications

By entering the XR market, Samsung, in partnership with Google and Qualcomm, aims to provide an open and accessible alternative to Apple's Vision Pro. The collaboration leverages each company's strengths to create a competitive product in the growing XR space.

The launch of the Galaxy XR marks a significant step for Samsung and its partners in the XR industry. With its advanced features and competitive pricing, the Galaxy XR is poised to challenge Apple's dominance in the mixed reality headset market.