Samsung’s cute Ballie AI robot, powered by Gemini, can give you fashion tips: Here’s when you can buy one

Samsung unveiled its new AI companion robot called Ballie several years ago, but it is only now that the South Korean tech giant has confirmed its release window: this summer. However, availability will initially be limited to the US and South Korean markets. Samsung Ballie is only going to be available in the U.S. and South Korea for now.(Samsung)

Samsung has also announced a partnership with Google to bring Gemini’s AI capabilities to Ballie. This integration will enable the robot to engage in natural, conversational interactions, which in turn can help users manage their home environment, such as adjusting lighting, greeting guests, setting reminders, answering your queries and more.

How Samsung Ballie Uses Google’s Gemini AI?

Samsung says Ballie will work using Google Gemini’s multimodal capabilities, combined with Samsung’s proprietary language models. This setup allows Ballie to process and understand various types of input, including voice, audio, and visual data, using its onboard cameras and environmental sensors.

In simple terms, this means the robot will be able to sense its surroundings and respond dynamically to what’s happening in real time.

For example, you could ask the robot, "How do I look?", and Ballie will be able to offer suggestions, such as changing your outfit or recommending a different colour.

You can also ask it other personalised questions. For instance, if you say you're feeling tired, Samsung claims Ballie will suggest ways to boost your energy, improve sleep, and more.

Other Companies Are Working On AI-Powered Robots, Too

As major companies race to create their own AI-powered robots, the competition is heating up. For example, Tesla is working on its humanoid robot, Optimus, a bipedal robot with humanoid capabilities built in. Similarly, LG, another South Korean tech giant, and Samsung rival, is also developing its own cutesy robot, much like Samsung’s Ballie. It will be interesting to see how these AI-powered robots enter the market, and when, or if, they will truly become mainstream.

