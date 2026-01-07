Samsung’s new crease-free foldable display makes next-gen foldables exciting

Foldables have become part and parcel of the mobile industry, but one thing that has constantly troubled buyers is the crease. Yes, the crease is still present, despite multiple generations of foldables from brands like Samsung, Motorola, Huawei, and more. However, it now seems like this problem could be going away, as Samsung Display at CES 2026 has showcased a new foldable OLED panel that has no crease and could change how foldables of the future work. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 has a minimal crease, but it is still visible.(Debashis Sarkar)

OLED panel compared to Galaxy Z Fold 7

As reported by SamMobile, this new OLED panel appears completely flush, even when compared to the Samsung Z Fold 7, which does have a visible crease. Samsung Display also set up a crease test zone on the show floor, where you could see how the OLED panel looks alongside a Z Fold 7, and the difference is quite clear. The report mentions that this OLED panel could be the result of Samsung opting for a laser-drilled metal display plate, which allows it to be crease-free.

If Apple Brings It To The iPhone Fold?

It also helps that Apple is expected to launch the iPhone Fold this year alongside the iPhone 18 series. If Apple does deliver a truly crease-free foldable, it would align well with the company’s past decisions. However, this also suggests that the device could end up being positioned as a super-premium offering, as recent reports indicate.

Apple is known for entering new technology categories only after certain aspects have been refined, and this could be the perfect opportunity for the company to finally step into the foldable space. It will also be interesting to see whether this technology eventually makes its way to next-generation Samsung foldables, including the Galaxy Z Fold 8, which is expected to launch next year.

