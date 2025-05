Save big on smart TVs this Cricket season! Up to 70% off, no cost EMIs, exchange offers and more on Sony, LG, Samsung

Get ready to bring the stadium home this cricket season with unbeatable deals on the latest smart TVs! Those nail-biting finishes or a match-winning six, watching cricket on a bigger, smarter screen can completely transform your sports experience. Watching cricket on a big screen is truly exciting! Get a smart TV with a large display in the Amazon deals.

A new smart TV doesn’t just offer picture clarity and sound, it immerses you in the action, making every cheer, replay, and celebration feel real. From ultra-HD visuals to powerful speakers and smooth streaming, these smart TVs offer a front-row seat to the game from the comfort of your home.

This is the perfect time to upgrade your screen, with up to 70% off on top brands like Sony, LG, Samsung and more! Check out the best TV deals on Amazon here.

Hottest Amazon deals on smart TVs this Cricket Season

Cricket season smart TV deals on 43 inch TVs, up to 50% off

Looking for a 43-inch smart TV? This cricket season, it’s the perfect size for bedrooms or smaller living spaces, big enough to enjoy every shot, yet compact enough to fit comfortably. With up to 50% off during the cricket season deals on smart TV, now’s your chance to grab one without overspending.

Amazon deals on TV bring popular brands at their lowest prices, with features like built-in apps, voice controls, and sharp visuals. These deals on TVs make your match days better without burning a hole in your pocket.

Amazon deals on 50 inch smart TVs, up to 60% off

Amazon deals on 50-inch smart TVs are here with up to 60% off. These TVs are perfect for living rooms, giving you a stadium-like view at home. You’ll enjoy sharp visuals, vibrant colours, and smooth streaming of your favourite matches and shows. With the latest smart TV features like built-in apps and voice control, watching TV becomes effortless. Don’t wait, these smart TV deals are live and selling fast. If you’ve been eyeing a bigger screen, these cricket season deals on smart TV are too good to miss.

Amazon Cricket season deals on 55 inch smart TVs, up to 60% off

55-inch smart TVs bring the stadium straight to your living room—just in time for cricket season. With Amazon’s cricket season deals on smart TV, you can save up to 60% on top brands. These TVs offer a great balance of screen size and clarity, making every run, wicket, and replay crystal clear.

Enjoy smart features like app streaming, screen mirroring, and voice control. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade, now’s the time. These smart TV deals won’t last long.

Cricket season deals on 65 inch smart TVs, up to 50% off

Make this cricket season unforgettable with a massive 65-inch smart TV. If you love watching matches with family and friends, this screen size is made for you. With Amazon’s cricket season deals on smart TV, you can get up to 50% off on big brands, bringing premium visuals, bold sound, and smart features right into your home.

Stream matches, shows, and movies all from one place. These Amazon deals on TV are too good to scroll past. Grab your 65-inch upgrade today and turn every match into a home viewing party.

Amazon deals during cricket season on 75 inch smart TVs, up to 60% off

Go big this cricket season with a 75-inch smart TV—perfect for fans who want the full stadium feel at home. With up to 60% off during Amazon’s cricket season deals on smart TV, this is your chance to bring home a massive screen without overspending.

These TVs are ideal for large living spaces, offering sharp visuals, rich sound, and smart features like app streaming and voice control. Amazon deals on TV make it easier than ever to go premium.

Cricket season deals on 85 inch smart TVs on Amazon, up to 50% off

If you want to turn your living room into a match-day arena, look no further than these Amazon TV deals on 85-inch smart TVs. This cricket season, Amazon is offering up to 50% off on these giant screens, making it the perfect time to upgrade.

Every boundary, every replay, and every cheer feels larger than life. With built-in apps, voice support, and crystal-clear visuals, these smart TVs bring convenience and excitement together.

Amazon deals on 32 inch smart TVs this cricket season up to 60% off

Watching cricket just got more budget-friendly. Amazon deals on 32-inch smart TVs are live this cricket season, offering up to 60% off. These TVs are perfect for compact spaces like bedrooms, hostels, or study rooms.

You get smart features like built-in apps, Wi-Fi, and screen mirroring—so you can stream matches without needing extra devices. If you want great value without compromising on quality, these smart TV deals are worth checking out.

Cricket Season smart TV deals Do smart TVs need Wi-Fi? Yes, most smart TV features like streaming and app access require a stable Wi-Fi connection.

Can I install more apps on a smart TV? Yes, depending on the model and operating system, you can download and install more apps from the TV’s app store.

Do smart TVs support voice control? Many smart TVs come with built-in voice assistants like Alexa, Google Assistant, or Bixby.

Is it safe to buy a smart TV online? Yes, buying from trusted platforms like Amazon ensures genuine products, brand warranty, and easy returns.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.