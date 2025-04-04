Experience entertainment at its best with the best Google TVs from big brands: Top 10 picks from Sony, Mi and others

Curious about what makes Google TV stand out in the world of smart entertainment? Unlike regular smart TVs, Google smart TV brings all your apps, recommendations, and content into one personalised interface. Get the best Google smart TV at unbeatable price

No more jumping between platforms to find what to watch! The best Google TV options offer voice control with Google Assistant, seamless app access, and tailored suggestions based on your viewing habits. From YouTube to Netflix, everything’s easy to access and beautifully organised.

If you’re shopping for the best smart TV, choosing one with Google TV means getting a cleaner, smarter, and more intuitive experience. Whether you're binge-watching or just browsing, Google TV transforms how you enjoy content, making it a top pick for modern living rooms.

The Hisense 43E6N brings detailed 4K visuals, Dolby Vision, and Precision Colour for a vibrant and lifelike viewing experience. It features Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual X to deliver clear and immersive sound. Google TV makes browsing content effortless, while built-in Chromecast and voice control offer added convenience. The TV supports popular streaming apps and comes with smooth playback features like MEMC and ALLM for sports and gaming content.

Specifications Screen size 43 inches Connectivity Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Refresh Rate 60 Hz Dimension 7.4D x 96.3W x 56H cm Reasons to buy 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision and HDR10 Dolby Atmos with multiple sound modes Reasons to avoid 24W speakers may not be loud enough in large spaces Click Here to Buy Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43E6N (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers value the TV’s clear visuals, sound quality, and affordability. It’s praised for everyday use, though installation experiences vary.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for its combination of advanced display, immersive audio, and smart features. It offers great value with a clear picture, smooth performance, and easy content access across all major platforms.

Sony BRAVIA 2 delivers sharp 4K visuals with X1 processor and 4K X-Reality PRO for enhanced clarity. The LED screen supports HDR10 and MotionFlow XR for smooth frames. With Google TV, voice assistant, Chromecast, Apple AirPlay, and Alexa compatibility, it feels effortless to browse, stream, and mirror. Open Baffle speakers with Dolby Audio deliver balanced sound. A reliable choice from a trusted brand with useful smart and display features.

Specifications Screen size 43 inches Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Refresh Rate 60 Hz Dimension 7.7D x 97.1W x 57.5H cm Reasons to buy Apple AirPlay and Alexa support Google TV with Chromecast and voice assistant Reasons to avoid 20W sound may feel low for action-packed content Click Here to Buy Sony BRAVIA 2 Series 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S20B (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are happy with the picture, sound, and quick installation. Vibrant colours, clarity, and solid service make it worthwhile.

Why choose this product?

Select this if you want trusted Sony picture quality with practical smart features. It blends a clean user interface, responsive performance, and great visuals that suit both daily viewing and gaming.

The TCL 55V6B stands out as one of the best smart TVs with its 4K UHD display, Dynamic Colour Enhancement, and AiPQ processor for smooth and vibrant visuals. Its bezel-less design adds a stylish touch while delivering wide-angle viewing. This smart TV comes with Google TV, voice assistant, dual-band Wi-Fi, and all major streaming apps. With Dolby Audio and a 64-bit quad-core processor, it ensures seamless performance for both entertainment and browsing.

Specifications Screen size 55 inches Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Refresh Rate 60 Hz Dimension 25.5D x 122.6W x 75H cm Reasons to buy Metallic bezel-less design with wide viewing angle Dual-band Wi-Fi with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage Reasons to avoid Limited USB port Click Here to Buy TCL 139 cm (55 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55V6B (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find good value with clear picture and sound. Some express concerns about wall mount, features, and installation quality.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this for its stylish design, balanced performance, and value-packed smart features. It’s a good pick for those who want 4K clarity, smooth operation, and an easy-to-use smart TV setup.

This 43-inch Xiaomi X Series Google TV offers a crisp 4K HDR display with Dolby Vision and Reality Flow MEMC for smooth visuals. Powered by Google TV, it supports voice control, dual-band Wi-Fi, and all major streaming apps. With 30W speakers and Dolby Audio, the sound is clear and punchy. Its slim build and advanced connectivity like HDMI (eARC), Bluetooth 5.0, and screen mirroring make it an easy fit for modern setups.

Specifications Screen size 43 inches Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Refresh Rate 60 Hz Dimension 8.1D x 95.7W x 56.2H cm Reasons to buy 30W speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS support Screen mirroring and voice assistant Reasons to avoid Limited internal storage Click Here to Buy Mi Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K LED Smart Google TV L43MA-AUIN (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the display, value, and HDR. However, opinions are mixed on sound, lag, features, and installation service.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for its high-quality visuals, strong audio output, and smooth performance. It’s a value-for-money 4K smart TV with all essential modern features for everyday use.

Featuring a 43-inch screen, this Panasonic television delivers a striking 4K HDR display, powered by Hexa Chroma Drive and the 4K Studio Colour Engine for deeper colors and authentic shades. It is equipped with Google TV, built-in Chromecast, and supports various applications, including Netflix and Prime Video. The audio experience is enriched with Dolby Digital sound and Audio Booster+, providing superior sound quality. Additionally, the TV comes with 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, Bluetooth functionality, and wide viewing angles, making it suitable for long viewing sessions.

Specifications Screen size 43 inches Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI Refresh Rate 60 Hz Dimension 22.6D x 61.6W x 96.7H cm Reasons to buy Hexa Chroma Drive and 4K HDR clarity Bluetooth, dual USB, and 3 HDMI ports Reasons to avoid Slightly bulky back panel Click Here to Buy Panasonic 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV TH-43MX660DX (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the TV’s value, design, and clear video. Some mention OS and remote issues, but enjoy the brightness.

Why choose this product?

Go for this if you're looking for vivid picture quality, reliable sound, and smooth performance with trusted Panasonic durability and modern smart TV features.

The 55-inch Sony BRAVIA 3 Series television showcases impressive 4K detail, powered by Triluminos PRO and the 4K HDR Processor X1. The image quality is further enhanced by Dolby Vision and MotionFlow XR 100, providing a more realistic viewing experience, while Dolby Atmos and Bass Reflex speakers improve the audio output. This model is rich in smart features, including Google TV, a built-in microphone for voice search, Chromecast, and compatibility with Apple AirPlay and Alexa.

Specifications Screen size 55 inches Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Refresh Rate 60 Hz Audio Wattage 20 watts Reasons to buy Triluminos PRO with 4K X-Reality PRO Built-in mic and voice remote Reasons to avoid No support for higher refresh rate Click Here to Buy Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-55S30B (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are impressed by the vivid display, motion, and sound. They praise smooth setup, service, and overall value.

Why choose this product?

Select this for excellent picture and sound tuning backed by Sony’s trusted performance, seamless voice-enabled smart features, and wide streaming app support.

TCL’s 75-inch QLED Google TV combines massive screen real estate with enhanced colour precision, thanks to its 4K QLED panel and AiPQ Processor. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and MEMC for smoother visuals, while the ONKYO 2.1ch speaker system with Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X delivers cinema-style sound. The TV also includes a 120 Hz Game Accelerator, HDMI 2.1, and Game Master features to enhance gaming performance.

Specifications Screen size 75 inches Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Refresh Rate 60 Hz Dimension 34.7D x 166.6W x 103.5H cm Reasons to buy 35W ONKYO 2.1ch speakers with subwoofer Hands-free voice control and dual-band Wi-Fi Reasons to avoid Higher initial cost Click Here to Buy TCL 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 75P71B Pro (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the TV good for the price. Picture is decent, but feedback varies on LED, performance, and setup.

Why choose this product?

Go for this if you want a stunningly large QLED screen with rich sound, enhanced gaming support, and AI-powered picture quality in a smart, stylish package.

The Acer 40-inch Smart Google TV is a feature-rich option that won’t break the bank. It provides Full HD resolution with HDR10 support and a generous 178° viewing angle for crisp and clear images. With Google TV powered by Android 14, it offers a user-friendly interface, customized content recommendations, and casting options like Google Cast and FastCast. The 30W high-fidelity speakers with Dolby Audio enhance your audio experience, and additional features such as eye care protection, video calling capabilities, and dedicated hotkeys for frequently used apps ensure excellent functionality in a compact design.

Specifications Screen size 40 inches Connectivity Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI Refresh Rate 60 Hz Dimension 8.1D x 89.2W x 50.9H cm Reasons to buy Full HD display with HDR10 and Micro Dimming Frameless design and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity Reasons to avoid Limited to 1.5GB RAM Click Here to Buy acer 100 cm (40 inches) I Pro Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV AR40FDIGU2841AT (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight Acer’s price, features, and video clarity. While installation is easy, opinions differ on lag and functionality.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for a value-packed Full HD Google TV that’s ideal for everyday streaming, video calling, and voice-controlled browsing.

Enjoy rich visuals and powerful sound with the Vu 50-inch 4K QLED Smart TV. Equipped with Quantum Dot Technology and a VA panel, this TV delivers vivid colours, HDR10+/HLG support, and 400 nits of brightness. It features an integrated 88W soundbar with Dolby Audio and voice clarity enhancements for a theatre-like experience at home. Backed by Google TV, you get seamless access to popular streaming apps and built-in Chromecast. With game mode, ALLM, dual-band Wi-Fi, and HDMI 2.1 support, it’s also built to please casual gamers.

Specifications Screen size 50 inches Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Refresh Rate 60 Hz Dimension 23.5D x 111.2W x 71.4H cm Reasons to buy 88W integrated soundbar with Dolby Audio and voice clarity 4K QLED display with HDR10+, HLG and dynamic backlight control Reasons to avoid Brightness limited to 400 nits Click Here to Buy Vu 126cm (50 inches) Vibe Series QLED Google TV 50VIBE24 4K Ultra HD (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers prefer Vu’s crisp visuals, immersive sound, and smooth performance. The sleek build and soundbar add to the value.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for an all-in-one entertainment package with a stunning QLED display and powerful soundbar.

Transform your home viewing with the VW 65-inch QLED Google TV. With a 4K Ultra HD resolution, HDR10+ support, and a 10-bit QLED panel, it delivers vivid visuals and deep contrast. The Full Array Local Dimming enhances brightness and dark levels, while MEMC ensures smooth motion. Powered by Google TV, it supports major streaming apps and voice commands through Google Assistant. A 48W 2.1 channel speaker setup with a built-in subwoofer and Dolby Audio completes the cinematic experience.

Specifications Screen size 65 inches Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Refresh Rate 60 Hz Dimension 23.5D x 111.2W x 71.4H cm Reasons to buy ALLM & VRR support for better gaming performance Smooth playback with MEMC and 1 billion colour support Reasons to avoid Refresh rate limited to 60Hz Click Here to Buy VW 165 cm (65 inches) Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV VW65GQ1 (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are satisfied with VW’s vibrant colours, picture quality, and sound. Performance is smooth with helpful features and easy use.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this if you’re after a large-screen 4K QLED TV with vibrant colours, powerful sound, and smart features

What is Google TV and how is it different from Android TV?

Google TV is a newer, more refined version of Android TV. It offers a cleaner interface, better content recommendations, and a personalised experience. While Android TV focuses on apps, Google TV organises content from all platforms in one place, helping you find shows and movies faster, without switching between apps.

Does Google TV support all popular streaming apps?

Yes, Google TV supports all major streaming platforms including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube, and many more. It brings content from all these apps into a single dashboard, so you can browse everything in one place. You can even get personalised suggestions across platforms based on your watch history.

Is Google TV easy to use for beginners?

Yes, Google TV is designed with simplicity in mind. Its user-friendly interface makes it easy to browse content, use voice search with Google Assistant, and customise the home screen. Even first-time smart TV users can navigate it with ease and enjoy a seamless, intuitive experience right from setup.

Factors to consider before buying the best Google smart TV

Display quality : Look for 4K resolution, HDR10+ or Dolby Vision support

: Look for 4K resolution, HDR10+ or Dolby Vision support App support : Wide compatibility with streaming and smart home apps

: Wide compatibility with streaming and smart home apps Audio output : Check for Dolby Atmos or strong built-in speaker output

: Check for Dolby Atmos or strong built-in speaker output Connectivity : Ensure multiple HDMI ports, Bluetooth, and dual-band Wi-Fi

: Ensure multiple HDMI ports, Bluetooth, and dual-band Wi-Fi Google Assistant : Built-in mic on remote or TV for voice commands

: Built-in mic on remote or TV for voice commands Performance : Good processor, ample RAM for smooth operation

: Good processor, ample RAM for smooth operation Software updates: Ensure regular updates from the brand for long-term use

Top 3 features of the best Google TV

Best Google TV Display Technology Resolution Special features Hisense E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV LED 4K Dolby Atoms, 4K AI Upscaler, Direct Full Array Sony BRAVIA 2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV LED 4K Chromecast Built In, Game menu, ALLM/eARC (HDMI 2.1 Compatible) TCL Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV LED 4K 64-bit Quad Core Processor, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Multiple Eye Care Mi Xiaomi X Series 4K LED Smart Google TV LED 4K Dual Band Wi-Fi, Dolby Vision, DTS Virtual: X Panasonic 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV LED 4K 4K Color Engine, Dolby Digital, Built In Home Theatre Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV LED 4K Chromecast Built In, Built In Mic, Game menu TCL 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV QLED 4K Dolby-Vision, Dynamic Color Enhancement, HDR 10+ acer I Pro Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV LED 1080p Frameless Design, Micro dimming Vu Vibe Series QLED Google TV QLED 4K 4K Quantum Dot Technology, Integrated Soundbar VW Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV QLED 4K HDR 10+, Pro Processor, MEMC

FAQs on Best Google TV Can I install apps on Google TV? Yes, you can download and install apps from the Google Play Store directly on your Google TV.

Does Google TV support voice control? Yes, it comes with Google Assistant, allowing you to use voice commands to search content, control playback, and more.

Can I cast content to Google TV? Absolutely. Google TV has built-in Chromecast, so you can cast videos, music, or photos from your phone or laptop.

Does Google TV require a Google account? Yes, signing in with a Google account unlocks personalised recommendations, synced watchlists, and app downloads.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.