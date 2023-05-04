Score a free Adventure Hip Pack with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom pre-order at Target

Target will reportedly offer a free Adventure Hip Pack as a limited-time incentive for pre-purchasing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the upcoming installment to Breath of the Wild.

Get a free Adventure Hip Pack with The Legend of Zelda:TotK. (Image Credit: Nintendo)

This leaked information comes after various United States distributors and Nintendo Corp. began accepting pre-orders for the game, each with their own exclusive bundles, back in February. While Target will be selling both the default and collector's editions of the game, the retailer has not offered any advanced orders for either. However, this new leaked promotion may help early buyers feel like they are getting their money's worth.

According to a newly leaked image from a Twitter leaker named, Nintendo Merch Central of a Target promotional stand, the free Adventure Hip Pack bundle will be available for in-store purchases from May 12, the game's initial release date, until supplies run out. While it is unlikely that Target will change its current pre-order policy this close to the game's debut date, this promotion may entice some gamers who plan on purchasing the game in-store.

Compared to other pre-order bundles that have been revealed so far, such as pin sets, luggage tags, and wall decorations, the free belt bag incentive from Target has more in-game value.

However, it is worth noting that all previously confirmed early buyer incentives apply to both physical and digital pre-copies, while the studios' free Adventure Hip Pack appears to be exclusively for in-store physical purchases.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the fourth big Nintendo Switch exclusive for 2023, following the major titles Fire Emblem Engage, Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe, and Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon. Unlike the aforementioned titles, the upcoming Breath of the Wild sequel will be tagged at $70, causing some controversy among the gaming community when the price hike was announced in mid-March. Nintendo, however, assures that Tears of the Kingdom will be worth every bit of your dime.

ALSO READ| | Is The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom living up to the hype?.

While it is unlikely that Target's promotion will sway anyone's decision to purchase the game, it may help early buyers feel like they have received added value with their hefty purchase and become a collector of sorts. It remains to be seen the legitimacy of the leaked promo as there is no concrete evidence for backing up the Tweet, but if it is, it will be interesting to see how it churns in-store sales of the highly anticipated AAA title.

