Secure your Instagram conversation with vanish mode, check steps to activate

Instagram has many features to secure privacy of its users. One of the safety tools available on the platform is vanish mode. With this mode on, users can send one other disappearing messages, photographs, videos, and other content via direct messages. When someone quits the chat or disables the vanish function, shared text and media automatically vanish.

How to activate/deactivate vanish mode in Instagram DMs

Step 1: Launch the Instagram application on your phone.

Step 2: In the top right corner of your feed, tap Send or Messenger.

Step 3: Select the conversation you want to send a message to in vanish mode by tapping on it.

Step 4: Tap the top of the chat to activate vanish mode.

Step 5: Swipe up once more in your conversation to disable vanish mode.

Features of Instagram's vanish mode

1) Instagram will alert users each time they send a message in vanish mode. If they send you a new message when you are not in vanish mode, you will also be informed.

2) Readers should be aware that while the vanish mode is on they would not be able to do following these:

- Vanishing messages cannot be copied, saved, or forwarded.

- In vanish mode, you cannot receive message requests from accounts you have never connected with.

3) Vanish mode is only available in chats with other Instagram accounts. The function is inaccessible in group chats, as well as in conversations involving Facebook or Messenger accounts.

4) Receiving texts in vanish mode is not possible for some professional accounts.

5) Vanish mode should only be used with persons you can trust. A screenshot or screen recording of a message in vanish mode, for instance, could be made before the message vanishes. Instagram will alert you if someone screenshots a message posted in vanish mode, though. The recipient can, however, use a camera or other device to take a picture of a disappearing message before it vanishes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail