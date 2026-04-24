Security cameras under ₹10,000: Top picks to keep your homes, shops, and offices under surveillance

A security camera is no longer just a recording device fixed to a wall. It now acts as a live monitoring system that sends alerts, tracks movement, and lets you check your space from anywhere. The shift in features has also brought more options within reach, especially in the under Rs. 10,000 range, where buyers can now find cameras with app control, motion detection, and night recording. Monitor your home or office with security cameras under Rs. 10,000, offering smart features and control. (Pexels) By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories. Read more Read less I’ve spent the past few years testing dozens of security cameras across price points to understand how these features work in real use. From indoor setups to outdoor monitoring, the difference often comes down to how well a camera handles movement tracking, storage, and connectivity. Based on that experience, here’s a closer look at some top options that manage everyday surveillance without going beyond budget.

The CP PLUS EZ-P34Q 3MP Smart Wi-Fi security camera is designed for indoor use with full-room coverage. It connects over Wi-Fi and works with smartphones for live viewing. The camera records at 1296p resolution and includes colour night vision support, which helps capture footage even in low light. The 360-degree pan and tilt function reduces blind spots, making it suitable for rooms where a single camera needs to cover multiple angles. It also supports human detection and sends alerts to the user’s phone when movement is detected. This makes it useful for tracking activity at home during the day or night.

2. Qubo Smart 360° 3MP (2K) CCTV Camera Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Qubo Smart 360-degree 3MP (2K) CCTV camera is built for users who want app-based control with voice assistant support. It also works with Amazon Alexa voice assistant, allowing hands-free access to live footage. It records in 2K resolution and supports 360-degree rotation, which helps monitor larger spaces. AI-based person detection helps reduce unnecessary alerts by identifying human movement. The camera also supports both SD cards and cloud storage, giving users options to store recordings based on their preference. It can be used for indoor monitoring, including pets or entry points.

The HIKVISION 4MP security camera is designed for locations where Wi-Fi may not be stable. It uses 4G connectivity, which allows it to function through a SIM card. This camera supports human and vehicle detection, which can help track activity in outdoor areas like shops or building entrances. It records video at 1440p and supports two-way audio, allowing communication through the camera. With IP66 protection, it is built to handle dust and water exposure. Storage support goes up to 512GB via a memory card, making it suitable for longer recording needs.

The Trueview 4G Mini PT security camera offers a mix of features for both indoor and outdoor use. It includes pan and tilt control to track movement across different angles. It uses a 4MP sensor and supports colour night vision, which helps capture footage in low-light conditions. The camera also includes motion tracking that follows movement automatically. It has a built-in microphone and speaker for two-way communication. An alert system with a siren and light can be triggered when motion is detected, adding an extra layer of response.

Another option from CP PLUS is aimed at indoor users who want a simple setup and control. It offers full HD recording and supports 360-degree rotation with tilt adjustment. The camera works with both Amazon Alexa and Google voice assistant, allowing voice commands for basic functions. Motion detection alerts are sent in real time, and tracking ensures the camera follows movement within the frame. Users can access live footage through a mobile app, and recordings can be stored on an SD card of up to 128GB. This makes it a practical choice for rooms where continuous monitoring is required.

The TP-Link VIGI C330 is designed for outdoor surveillance. It supports full-colour recording even at night, which helps identify activity more clearly. The camera includes AI-based detection for humans and vehicles, which helps reduce false alerts. It uses H.265+ compression to manage storage efficiently while keeping video quality intact. The IP67 rating ensures protection against dust and water, making it suitable for outdoor walls or entry points. Built-in audio capture adds another layer of monitoring.

The Zeb-IPPDSL5 is built for indoor setups that need higher resolution. It records in 5MP and supports colour night vision using built-in lights. The camera includes a 3.6mm lens with a wide viewing angle, allowing it to cover larger indoor areas. It supports Power over Ethernet (PoE), which reduces the need for separate power cables during installation. Features like WDR and DNR help manage lighting and noise in video output, improving clarity in different conditions. 5 Things to Consider Before Buying a Security Camera Under Rs. 10,000 1. Indoor vs Outdoor Use Start with where you plan to install the camera. Indoor models focus on flexibility like pan and tilt, while outdoor cameras need weather protection with ratings like IP66 or IP67. Picking the wrong type can limit performance. 2. Connectivity Options Most cameras use Wi-Fi, which works well for homes with stable internet. If your location has network issues, consider a 4G SIM-based camera. It runs independently and keeps monitoring active even without broadband. 3. Video Quality and Night Recording Resolution plays a key role in identifying details. Look for at least 2MP or 3MP output. Night vision is equally important, especially for entry points or parking areas. Some cameras now offer colour recording even in low light. 4. Storage Type (Cloud vs SD Card) Check how the camera stores footage. SD card storage works without extra cost, while cloud storage gives remote backup but may require a subscription. Choose based on how long you want to keep recordings. 5. Motion Detection and Alerts Smart alerts help you respond quickly. Cameras with human detection reduce false alarms from pets or moving objects. Real-time notifications on your phone ensure you stay updated even when you’re away.

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