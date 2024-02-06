 Bank servers down? Netizens claim UPI transaction failures - Hindustan Times
News / Technology / Bank servers down? Netizens claim UPI transaction failures

Bank servers down? Netizens claim UPI transaction failures

ByLingamgunta Nirmitha Rao
Feb 06, 2024 08:36 PM IST

Users of HDFC Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of Maharashtra, State Bank of India (SBI), Kotak Mahindra Bank, and others have reported encountering server issues.

Numerous bank servers were reported to have experienced widespread outages nationwide, impacting Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions. Social media platforms were flooded with reports from users detailing these disruptions.

Many users took to social media to report difficulties with UPI payments through popular apps like Google Pay, PhonePe, BHIM and Paytm. (Representational Image)
Many users took to social media to report difficulties with UPI payments through popular apps like Google Pay, PhonePe, BHIM and Paytm. (Representational Image)( HT Photo)

Furthermore, Downdetector, a website monitoring service issues, received reports regarding ongoing outages affecting UPI, as well as Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India (SBI) and other banks.

Several users encountered difficulties with UPI payments through popular apps like Google Pay, PhonePe, BHIM and Paytm. This issue has persisted for several hours, with reports dating back roughly three to four hours on the microblogging platform X. Collectively, these reports indicate a widespread outage affecting UPI functionality, rendering users unable to conduct transactions or transfer funds via UPI-enabled apps.

Users of HDFC Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of Maharashtra, State Bank of India (SBI), Kotak Mahindra Bank, and others have reported encountering server issues while attempting UPI payments.

Users have specifically mentioned facing difficulties with "Fund Transfer" functions within their respective banks.

Despite numerous user reports, neither the banks nor the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) have acknowledged the ongoing outage. No details have been provided regarding the cause of the issue or why users cannot make UPI payments through their bank accounts.

Here are some X users' posts

A user tweeted, "@KotakBankLtd Server down? What’s the issue? Not able to open the app. Having current account with the bank."

Another Bank of Baroda account holder expressed, “Bank server is down.. I cannot receive funds in my account.. please look into the matter!”

An ICICI bank holder stated, “@ICICIBank Due to server issue of icici bank i have received 3 time today fasttag and it's showing black listed khanapur toll plaza I have paid double charge for up and down Dear @nitin_gadkari i have tried to convence toll guy's but not able listen anything,” alongside screenshots of UPI payments.

A user mentioned, "HDFC UPI servers are down since 5:30 PM. What is going on?" at 8:06 PM on X.

Another user inquired, "SBI UPI server down? Transactions are failing. @TheOfficialSBI."

