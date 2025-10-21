Should you buy iPhone 17 Pro Max, or wait for Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra?

Samsung is expected to debut its flagship S series smartphones early next year. The next generation is expected to include three upgraded smartphones, offering powerful features and specifications. However, we have been keeping an eye on the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra model, which is slated for massive upgrades. In addition to upgrades, the smartphone competes directly with the new iPhone 17 Pro Max, which has already made a huge statement in the flagship smartphone market. Now, the question arises: should you wait for the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra model or buy the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max model now? Let’s have a closer look at how the phones compare. Know which flagship you should buy, the iPhone 17 Pro Max or wait for Galaxy S26 Ultra.(Bloomberg)

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is rumoured to be priced around Rs. 1,59,999 in India. We may get 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is launched at a starting price of Rs.1,49,900 in India for 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Design and display

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will likely have a similar design profile as its predecessor, but it is expected to have a slimmer and lighter build. It is anticipated that the flagship will measure 7.9mm in thickness, whereas the iPhone 17 Pro Max is 8.75mm thick. However, the Galaxy S26 Ultra could come with a new camera module design as well. On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Pro Max has gained much attention for its redesigned rear panel with an expanded camera module and bold colours.

For display, the Galaxy S26 Ultra will likely feature a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display that may offer a 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 3000nits peak brightness. Whereas the iPhone 17 Pro Max features a 6.9-inch ProMotion OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3000nits peak brightness.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Performance and battery life

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor paired with 12GB of RAM. Whereas the iPhone 17 Pro Max is powered by the A19 Pro chip, which has already impressed many buyers and reviewers.

In terms of battery life, Samsung is rumoured to bring the same 5000mAh battery, whereas the iPhone 17 Pro Max has a slightly bigger 5088mAh battery. Samsung could offer 45 or 60W charging, whereas the iPhone supports 40W wired charging.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Camera

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will likely feature a quad camera setup that may include a 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x zoom, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max features a triple camera setup that consists of a 48MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide camera, and a 48MP telephoto lens with 4x optical zoom.