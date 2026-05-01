Should you switch to a MacBook? Here’s what actually matters before you decide

You must have come across this thought many times when you open your laptop in the morning to start your day; should I upgrade to a MacBook? Well, there’s not a simple answer to this question because it depends on a lot of factors including your workflow, comfort, and your budget. Here is a quick rundown of the reasons you should upgrade to a MacBook, including why you should stay with your current laptop.

What really changes when you switch to a MacBook

By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

Performance that feels effortless

Apple revolutionised the computing industry with its own Apple M series silicon. These ARM-based chips can easily come at par with some desktop chips in terms of performance. So if performance and portability are one of your key requirements, then a MacBook should be your first consideration. Whether it's video editing, coding, or any other professional task that requires raw power, you will not be disappointed.

One thing to note here is that if you are coming from Windows or Linux, then there is a possibility that not all your required software is available for macOS. Although, there are services like Parallels that let you run Windows side by side without much performance drop.

Reliability that holds up over time

Design, comfort, and portability are something Apple takes care of throughout its product catalogue. MacBooks are also very reliable when it comes to build quality; you can use a laptop for years. I am currently daily driving a MacBook Pro M1 from 2020, and it's working flawlessly for my daily tasks, including a decent battery life.

Premium Windows laptops are coming close to MacBooks when it comes to reliability, but it also depends on the brand and model. Pick a MacBook if you keep your gadgets for years to come without needing to upgrade or facing hardware issues.

Check out MacBooks on Amazon

Battery life that changes your routine

MacBooks being a perfect laptop in all categories, battery backup is something no other laptop ever came near to MacBooks until 2025. It’s an easy pick for someone who forgets to carry a laptop charger to work because you may not need it with a full charge. But Windows laptops have finally reached similar battery life as a MacBook, like the Samsung Galaxy Book6 Pro with new Panther Lake chips from Intel.

So if battery backup is something you require in a laptop so you can go through your day without needing a charger, then you may not have to migrate to the Apple ecosystem. A nice Windows laptop can easily give you a whole day of battery, but we still recommend you check reviews for that particular laptop model because not all Windows laptops can deliver similar results when it comes to battery life.

The real value of the Apple ecosystem

If you are using an iPhone, then you will get some advantages of the Apple ecosystem in many places during usage. You can use your messages, mail, photos, and many more Apple services right on your MacBook. With the latest macOS versions, you can even mirror your iPhone to your MacBook and use it there. Not only that, if you own an iPad, you can use it as a secondary display with your MacBook, which can be very useful for creators.

Who should upgrade?

A MacBook makes the most sense for creators, students, and professionals who value consistency over tinkering. If your workflow involves writing, editing photos or videos, or juggling multiple apps daily, the experience feels smoother and more predictable. It’s also ideal for those already using an iPhone or iPad, where the ecosystem genuinely saves time rather than feeling like a gimmick.

Not for everyone

Even after all these advantages, there are some things that a MacBook can’t do better than a Windows laptop.

MacBooks are infamous for poor gaming performance even though Apple is working hard toward it. It can never match a Windows laptop with a dedicated graphics card, and even those laptops are getting thinner every year.

Software compatibility: There are some specific software applications which are not available for macOS.

Upgradability: Unlike most Windows laptops, MacBooks are not made for upgradability; every component, including RAM and storage, is soldered to the motherboard and cannot be upgraded.

Why you should trust us?

I’ve spent years reviewing laptops across price segments, from entry-level Windows machines to premium ultrabooks and multiple generations of MacBooks. My workflow includes writing, editing, and testing performance under real-world conditions, not just benchmarks. This perspective comes from switching between platforms regularly, understanding where each excels, and where they fall short in daily use, not just on paper.

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