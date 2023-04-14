Showcasing 5 worst legends in Apex Legends Season 16

Apex Legend’s Season 17 is knocking on the door and meta is changing constantly. If you’re a dedicated Apex player and want to rank-up then you have to choose most meta legends that are dominating the server.

Image Credit: EA Sports

Before Season 16 wraps up let’s have a look at the legends that you have to avoid

1. Mirage

Image Credit: EA Sports

Mirage is one of the OG legends that came out with the game. He is a skirmisher but unlike OG Wraith and Horizon, Mirage is not that impactful. Even in his early days he was not that helpful. Even after a mild rework his abilities are still not affecting the course of the game.

However Mirage is fun to play, his voice lines will easily win your heart but in rank Mirage is a big no.

2. Revenant

Image Credit: EA Sports

Revenant is one of the worst legends in the entire game and he will stay with this title until EA did any revamp on him. He brings mostly useless kits to the table. One ability that sometimes can be useful is his Silence, which can be used to EMP other OP legends. But with a good weapon skill any legends are easily laser-beam Revenant.

And he also killed young Loba’s parents.

3. Ash

Image Credit: EA Sports

Ash is a very situational pick. But in a game like Apex Legend where agility and speed is ultimate, Ash lacks majorly. Her phase breach ability can be used to push or escape but like Wraith’s portal you can’t travel back. That’s why Wraith is always the best pick over Ash.

4. Rampart

Image Credit: EA Sports

Like Revenant, Rampart also serves very less in a team game. After the nerf her Amped Cover can be countered easily and in a game where high ground is the ultimate advantage his abilities lack a lot.

While using Rampart’s Minigun you stay vulnerable because you have to sit in a specific position. In recent mobility based meta, Rampart is useless to pick.

5. Wattson

Image Credit: EA Sports

Wattson is only useful during last circles, if your team can carry you there. In close quarter combat with Wattson you can secure a perimeter with Perimeter Security and Intercept Pylon. In the early game it’s pretty hard to notice Wattson’s effect and if the late circle ends at open areas then it’s a goodbye for your team, cause the electric-women has nothing to offer in that scenario.

