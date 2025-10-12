Search
Single door refrigerator starting under 12000 on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Boudhaditya Sanyal
Oct 12, 2025 09:59 pm IST

Explore single-door refrigerators under ₹12,000 during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Get top brands, energy-efficient models, and exclusive discounts.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale brings exciting offers on single-door refrigerators starting under 12,000. These budget-friendly models combine compact design, energy efficiency, and essential cooling features—perfect for small families, bachelors, or office use. Leading brands like LG, Haier, and Samsung are offering deep discounts across various capacities and styles.

Bring home a single door refrigerator from the Amazon sale.
Bring home a single door refrigerator from the Amazon sale.

Whether you prefer direct-cool or inverter technology, this sale is a smart time to upgrade to a modern, power-saving fridge without overspending. With added benefits like fast delivery, extended warranties, and exchange offers, it’s a great opportunity to grab reliable cooling solutions at unbeatable prices.

A dependable option for small households, the Godrej 180L model brings efficiency with its Advanced Capillary Technology and spacious storage. The jumbo vegetable tray and 2.25L bottle space are practical additions, while wired shelves keep things sturdy and simple. It’s not the most energy-efficient, but it’s a durable, easy-to-maintain refrigerator for everyday use with Godrej’s trusted reliability.

LG’s 185L refrigerator offers high efficiency and smart features like inverter compressor, solar compatibility, and Smart Connect. The base drawer adds extra storage, while its 4-star rating ensures lower power bills. Cooling performance is consistent, and build quality feels premium. Ideal for small families seeking long-term durability and thoughtful design with modern energy-saving features.

Samsung’s 183L model combines style and savings with a 5-star rating and elegant Himalaya Poppy Blue finish. It’s quiet, efficient, and delivers uniform cooling. The base drawer adds functionality, while the digital inverter ensures durability and smooth operation. Perfect for compact homes prioritizing design, performance, and low energy use in one reliable package.

The IFB 197L refrigerator balances large storage capacity with smart design. Its inverter compressor runs silently, maintaining optimal cooling with minimal energy use. The humidity controller preserves vegetables longer, and the build feels solid. A strong choice for those wanting efficiency, space, and quiet performance with IFB’s signature reliability.

Haier’s 190L model is compact yet powerful, offering fast ice-making in under an hour and a spacious vegetable box. The 4-star rating promises energy savings, and the toughened glass shelves can handle heavy loads. Its clean design and easy-clean back make it perfect for users who prefer quick functionality with low maintenance.

This IFB refrigerator offers dependable performance and smart space management. The base drawer and adjustable shelves maximize storage, while inverter technology ensures quiet, efficient operation. The humidity controller maintains freshness for longer. Ideal for small families who want practicality, sleek looks, and steady cooling without premium pricing.

Samsung’s 183L Camellia Blue model combines compactness with dependable cooling. The digital inverter compressor adapts to usage patterns for energy efficiency and noise reduction. Stylish design meets reliable performance, making it a balanced pick for urban homes seeking a quiet, efficient, and attractive refrigerator.

LG’s 185L model delivers impressive efficiency with a 5-star rating and fast ice-making. Its inverter compressor ensures quiet and stable operation, while the base drawer offers extra storage. Sturdy, sleek, and practical—this is a premium option for small families looking for long-term performance and energy savings in one neat package.

  • Are single door refrigerators energy efficient?

    Yes, most modern single door fridges feature inverter compressors and 4 or 5-star ratings, making them highly energy efficient and ideal for small families or bachelors.

  • How much space does a single door refrigerator offer?

    Single door refrigerators usually offer 180–200 litres of storage, enough for essentials, fruits, vegetables, and bottles for one to three people.

  • Do single door refrigerators make ice quickly?

    Yes, many models now include fast ice-making technology, capable of producing ice within 60 minutes, ideal for quick cooling needs during summer.

  • Can a single door fridge run on a home inverter or solar power?

    Yes, several models from LG, Samsung, and Godrej are inverter and solar compatible, allowing efficient operation even during power cuts.

  • How often should a single door refrigerator be defrosted?

    Manual defrosting once a week prevents ice build-up, ensuring consistent cooling and maintaining energy efficiency over time.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

