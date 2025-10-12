Single door refrigerator starting under ₹12000 on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
Published on: Oct 12, 2025 09:59 pm IST
Explore single-door refrigerators under ₹12,000 during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Get top brands, energy-efficient models, and exclusive discounts.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Godrej 180L 2Star Advanced Capillary Technology | Jumbo Vegetable Tray | Wired Shelves | 2.25L Bottle Space | Wide Shelf Space | Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RD EDGE 205B WRF PP BL, Pep Blue) View Details
₹11,790
LG 185 L, 4 Star View Details
Samsung 183 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20D2825HV/NL, Himalaya Poppy Blue, Base Stand Drawer) View Details
₹16,590
IFB 197L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (IFBDC-2235DBSE, Brush Grey, Advanced Inverter Compressor, Extraordinary Storage with Humidity Controller) View Details
₹15,990
Haier 190L 4 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator | 3 Toughened Glass Shelves | Fast Ice Making in Just 60 minutes | Large Veg Box| Easy Clean Back (HED-204DS-P, Dazzle Steel) View Details
₹19,999
IFB Smart Choice 187L 4 Star Direct Cool Advanced Inverter Single Door Refrigerator (IFBDC-2134DBNED, Divine Bliss-Blue, Humidity Controller, Extraordinary Space with Base Drawer) View Details
₹15,990
Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1724CU/HL, Camellia Blue) View Details
₹15,290
LG 185 L, 5 Star, Smart Inverter Compressor, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (GL-D201APZU.BPZZEBN, Shiny Steel, Base stand with drawer & Fast Ice Making) View Details
₹16,490
