Skip the 1 lakh price tag: 5 premium 65-inch mini-LED TVs under 70,000 that look identical

A premium 65-inch TV can easily cost upwards of ₹1 lakh, especially when it comes to popular global brands. But what if you could get the same experience, that is the same cinematic viewing experience, flagship-level brightness, deep contrast, and premium design, all without paying the hefty price tag? The good news is that now you don't need to pay a premium of ₹1 lakh to get a premium experience without paying the premium price.

These 65-inch TVs come with up to 144Hz of bright and vibrant displays, (HT Tech)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

The market right now offers ample feature-packed 65-inch televisions that look and feel premium but aren't as expensive as their premium counterparts. From ultra-slim bezels and stunning 4K displays to advanced local dimming technology, high refresh rates, and immersive Dolby Audio experience, these affordable TVs deliver flagship-level performance at nearly half the price.

So, if you have been looking for an opportunity to buy a 65-inch TV at a relatively affordable price, here are some alternatives for you that prove that you no longer have to pick between design or performance. But before that, let's take a look at the factors to consider while buying a 65-inch TV.

Factors to consider while buying a 65-inch TV

- Display Technology: Look for OLED, Mini-LED and QLED displays that offer high peak brightness, vibrant colours and high contrast levels.

- TV Platform: Look for Google TV, Tizen or webOS as operating systems. As these operating systems offer user-friendly design, easily connectivity to smart home devices, and wide selection of streaming apps.

- Audio Technology: Look for built-in speakers, support for Dolby Atmos and 3D surround sound experience.

- Other Features: Others features to include are 120Hz screen refresh rate, and anti-glare screens.

Best 65-inch TVs with a premium design

This TCL TV is designed to bring a premium home-theatre experience to modern living rooms without the premium pricing. Its ultra-slim profile and near bezel-less design create an immersive viewing experience while complementing contemporary interiors. This TV comes with QLED technology to deliver deeper blacks, improved contrast, and vibrant colours. It comes with Quantum Dot technology that enables a wider colour gamut, helping scenes appear more natural and lifelike, while Dolby Vision support further enhances HDR content. For audio, the TV features a 2.1-channel speaker system with Dolby Atmos support, which creates a more spacious and cinematic soundstage. The 144Hz native refresh rate also ensures smoother motion for sports, gaming, and fast-paced content.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this TV to offer excellent display quality with colour reproduction. They also appreciate its Dolby Atmos-enabled speakers.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this TV for its design and screen technology.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This Toshiba combines a premium bezel-less design with a large 65-inch QLED panel, which makes it an attractive option for buyers seeking a cinematic viewing experience. It is powered by Quantum Dot Colour technology and Full Array Local Dimming, which helps this TV deliver richer colours, improved contrast, and better colour accuracy across HDR content. Additional features include Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and REGZA Engine ZR that optimises picture quality through AI-powered upscaling and image processing. On the audio front, it gets a 49W 2.1-channel speaker system with Dolby Atmos and DTS HD, which helps create an immersive sound experience.

Specifications Display 65-inch 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) QLED Display, Quantum Dot Colour, Full Array Local Dimming, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, HLG Processor REGZA Engine ZR Audio Technology 49W 2.1-Channel Speakers, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio, DTS HD Smart Features Google TV, Google Assistant, Google Play Store, Chromecast Built-in, Apple AirPlay, Screen Mirroring, Bluetooth 5.0 Reasons to Buy Excellent picture quality Good sound quality Great features and quality Reasons to Avoid Average performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the TV's picture quality, particularly its 4K resolution and stunning visuals across supported content, while also appreciating its sound output and value for money as the best QLED TV in its budget. Its Google TV experience has also been appreciated.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this TV for display, audio and design.

This Xiaomi TV combines a premium metallic bezel-less design with advanced QLED display technology to create an immersive entertainment experience. Its 4K UHD panel leverages Quantum Dot technology to reproduce a wider colour gamut, which delivers richer colours, improved colour accuracy, and enhanced brightness. Additionally, it supports features like Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Xiaomi’s Vivid Picture Engine. On the audio front, this TV offers a powerful speaker system with Dolby Audio, DTS, and DTS Virtual support, all of which offer improved dialogue clarity and cinematic depth.

Specifications Display 65-inch 4K UHD (3840 × 2160) QLED Display, Quantum Dot Technology, Dolby Vision, HDR10 Processor Quad-Core A55 Processor with Mali-G52 GPU Audio Technology 34W Speakers, Dolby Audio, DTS:X, DTS Virtual:X Smart Features Google TV, Google Assistant, Chromecast Built-in, PatchWall, Kids Mode, Screen Mirroring Reasons to Buy Good picture and video quality Good sound quality Great features Reasons to Avoid Average after sales service

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the TV delivers excellent 4K content and consider it good value for money. They also appreciate its image and video quality. Also appreciate its sound features.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this TV for display and audio quality.

This Samsung TV offers a premium, minimalist design with slim bezels that maximise screen space. It is powered by Samsung's Crystal Processor 4K, which helps this TV enhance picture clarity and upscale lower-resolution content for sharper visuals. It also gets PurColor technology for improving colour accuracy, HDR support for boosting contrast, Samsung's OTS Lite and Adaptive Sound technology for clearer dialogue and a more immersive audio experience.

Specifications Display 65-inch 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) LED Display, PurColor, HDR, Mega Contrast Processor Crystal Processor 4K Processor with Mali-G52 GPU Audio Technology 20W Speakers, OTS Lite, Adaptive Sound, Q-Symphony Support Smart Features Tizen OS, Smart Hub, Built-in Voice Assistants, SmartThings Integration, Samsung TV Plus, Screen Mirroring Reasons to Buy Excellent picture quality Good sound quality Premium build Reasons to Avoid Some users feel the refresh rate is limiting

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this TV to be an excellent value for money and praise its picture quality. They also appreciate its sound quality and premium build.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this TV for display and premium build.

This Hisense TV is designed for viewers who want premium visuals without stretching their budget. The 4K QLED panel uses Quantum Dot technology to produce a wider colour gamut, enabling richer colours, improved colour accuracy, and more realistic images. Additional features like Dolby Vision and HDR support further enhance contrast and brightness. On the audio front it gets Dolby Atmos-enabled speaker system that delivers immersive surround-like sound.

Specifications Display 65-inch 4K UHD (3840 × 2160) QLED Display, Quantum Dot Colour, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 60Hz Processor Quad-Core Processor Processor with Mali-G52 GPU Audio Technology Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual:X, Built-in Speaker System Smart Features Google TV, Google Assistant, Chromecast Built-in, Voice Control, Screen Mirroring Reasons to Buy Good picture quality Value for money Smooth performance Reasons to Avoid Some users report occasional lag with Vidaa OS

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the TV to be excellent value for money and praise its picture quality, with one customer specifically mentioning its support for Dolby Vision. They also appreciate its performance.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this TV for picture quality and value for money proposition.

Top 3 features of the best 65-inch TVs with a premium design

NAME PROCESSOR SPEAKERS OS TCL 65 inches 4K UHD Smart QLED Google TV AiPQ Processor 35W Google TV Toshiba 65 Inches 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV REGZA Engine ZR 49W Google TV Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro QLED Series 65 Quad-Core A55 34W Google TV Samsung 65 inches Crystal UHD 4K Samsung Vision AI Smart TV Crystal Processor 4K 20W Tizen OS Hisense 65 Inches 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV Quad-Core 24W VIDAA OS

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The Research

I’ve used and tested hundreds of TVs, which includes LED, QLED, Mini LED and OLED models. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of TVs across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their display technology, sound system and factors that impact the display technology. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

FAQs for buying the best 65-inch TVs with a premium design What makes a 65-inch TV look premium? A premium-looking 65-inch TV typically features ultra-slim bezels, a sleek metallic finish, a slim profile, cable management solutions, and a minimalist stand design that blends seamlessly with modern interiors.

Which display technology offers the best picture quality in a premium 65-inch TV? OLED, Mini-LED, and QLED are among the best display technologies.

Should I choose a QLED or Mini-LED TV for better colour accuracy? Mini-LED TVs with Quantum Dot technology generally offer superior brightness, contrast, and colour accuracy. However, premium QLED TVs also deliver excellent colour reproduction for everyday viewing.

How important is the refresh rate on a 65-inch TV? For movies and regular streaming, 60Hz is sufficient, while gamers and sports enthusiasts should consider 120Hz or 144Hz panels.

Which smart TV platform is best for a premium viewing experience? Google TV, webOS, Tizen OS, and Fire TV OS are among the most popular platforms.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.