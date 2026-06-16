Skip the ₹1 lakh price tag: 5 premium 65-inch mini-LED TVs under ₹70,000 that look identical

A premium 65-inch TV can easily cost upwards of ₹1 lakh, especially when it comes to popular global brands. But what if you could get the same experience, that is the same cinematic viewing experience, flagship-level brightness, deep contrast, and premium design, all without paying the hefty price tag? The good news is that now you don't need to pay a premium of ₹1 lakh to get a premium experience without paying the premium price. These 65-inch TVs come with up to 144Hz of bright and vibrant displays, (HT Tech) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

The market right now offers ample feature-packed 65-inch televisions that look and feel premium but aren't as expensive as their premium counterparts. From ultra-slim bezels and stunning 4K displays to advanced local dimming technology, high refresh rates, and immersive Dolby Audio experience, these affordable TVs deliver flagship-level performance at nearly half the price.

So, if you have been looking for an opportunity to buy a 65-inch TV at a relatively affordable price, here are some alternatives for you that prove that you no longer have to pick between design or performance. But before that, let's take a look at the factors to consider while buying a 65-inch TV.

Factors to consider while buying a 65-inch TV - Display Technology: Look for OLED, Mini-LED and QLED displays that offer high peak brightness, vibrant colours and high contrast levels.

- TV Platform: Look for Google TV, Tizen or webOS as operating systems. As these operating systems offer user-friendly design, easily connectivity to smart home devices, and wide selection of streaming apps.

- Audio Technology: Look for built-in speakers, support for Dolby Atmos and 3D surround sound experience.

- Other Features: Others features to include are 120Hz screen refresh rate, and anti-glare screens.