Skip the sink: These 4 freestanding dishwashers are perfect for renters in 2026

Living in a house away comes with a lot of work. There is laundry to be done, food to be cooked, a house to be cleaned and dishes to be done to name a few. Among all of these things, doing is the dishes by hand should be the last thing on your long list of chores to be done. Thankfully, this chore can be easily taken off your list by a simple appliance called a freestanding dishwasher.

These dishwashers also offer steam wash feature. (Amazon)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

For the unversed, a freestanding dishwasher is a kitchen appliance that does not require dedicated cabinetry. It comes with finished sides and a top panel so it can be placed anywhere with water and power access. This kitchen appliance provides automated cleaning without users having to make permanent changes to their kitchens. Unlike built-in models, these appliances don't require custom cabinetry, making them easy to install and can be relocated anywhere easily. Today's freestanding dishwashers are also smarter and more efficient than ever. They offer features like intensive wash cycles for greasy cookware, quick programs for everyday utensils, water-saving technology, quiet operation and flexible racks. These feature make them a popular choice for apartments and rental homes across India.

So, if you are planning to buy a freestanding dishwasher, here are our top picks for you.

Best freestanding dishwashers to buy in India

This freestanding dishwasher offers six wash programmes, including Intensive, Eco, Glass, 90-Minute, Rapid and Self Clean, which enables users to match the cleaning cycle to different loads. Its special features include Hygiene Wash, Electronic Aqua Stop, foldable racks, salt and rinse aid indicators, and natural drying that enhance convenience while helping deliver hygienically clean utensils with lower water consumption.

Specifications Place Settings 12 Place Settings Capacity Suitable for families of up to 5–6 members Water Consumption 10–17 litres per cycle Wash Cycles 6 – Intensive, Eco, Glass, 90-Minute, Rapid, Self Clean Reasons to Buy Easy installation Easy to use Excellent cleaning performance Reasons to Avoid Average noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the dishwasher to be of excellent quality, easy to use with convenient tablets, and worth the price. The installation is straightforward and buyers like its cleaning performance.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this dishwasher for its ease of use and cleaning performance.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This dishwasher features a flexible basket arrangement and adjustable racks that make loading convenient. It is equipped with multiple wash programmes that can handle everything from lightly soiled glassware to heavily greased kadais and pressure cookers. Its special features include Steam Drying, Hygiene/High-Temperature Wash, Delay Start, Half Load, Auto Door Opening for improved drying, and Aqua Energy technology deliver efficient cleaning while reducing water consumption and improving drying performance.

Specifications Place Settings 16 Place Settings Capacity Suitable for large families (6–8 members) Water Consumption 10–17 litres per cycle Wash Cycles 6 – Intensive, Eco, Glass, 90-Minute, Rapid, Self Clean Reasons to Buy Excellent cleaning performance Quiet operation Adjustable racks Reasons to Avoid Heavily burnt or dried-on food residues may need pre-rinsing

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate this dishwasher for its quiet performance, effective cleaning, and ease of use. Customers also like its spacious interior and flexible rack design.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this dishwasher for its ease of use and cleaning performance.

This freestanding dishwasher features an adjustable VarioFlex basket that make it easy to accommodate delicate glassware, large kadais and pressure cookers. It comes with six wash programmes, including Intensive, Eco, Express Sparkle, Quick Wash, Pre-Rinse, and Auto, that allows users to choose the ideal cleaning cycle for every load. Its special features include ExtraDry, Half Load, HygienePlus, EcoSilence Drive motor, AquaSensor, and AquaStop leak protection.

Specifications Place Settings 13 Place Settings Capacity Suitable for families of 4–6 members Water Consumption 9.5 litres per cycle Wash Cycles 6 – Intensive, Auto, Eco, Express Sparkle, Quick Wash, Pre-Rinse Reasons to Buy Excellent cleaning performance Easy to use Good quality Reasons to Avoid Premium dishwasher tablets and rinse aid increase the overall running cost

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the dishwasher performs well, cleaning all types of utensils including stainless steel and ceramic, and appreciate its ease of installation and operation. Moreover, they consider it a useful appliance for Indian kitchens, saving nearly 2 hours a day.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this dishwasher for its ease of use and cleaning performance.

This is designed for busy households and it offers multiple wash programmes to handle lightly soiled dishes as well as heavily greased utensils. Its special features include AirDry technology, ExtraHygiene, Machine Care, AutoSense, Delay Start, and SensorControl that optimise water and energy usage while delivering hygienic cleaning and improved drying performance without requiring excessive manual intervention.

Specifications Place Settings 14 Place Settings Capacity Suitable for families of 4–6 members Water Consumption 10.5 litres per cycle Wash Cycles 8 Programmes – AutoSense, Eco, Intensive, Quick, Machine Care, Rinse & Hold, 90 Minutes, ExtraHygiene Reasons to Buy Excellent cleaning performance Good drying performance Quiet operations Reasons to Avoid Premium price

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate this dishwasher for its reliable cleaning performance, quiet operation, and premium build quality.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this dishwasher for its ease of use and cleaning performance.

Top features of the best freestanding dishwasher in India

MODEL PLACE SETTINGS NOISE LEVEL WATER CONSUMPTION Faber 12 Place Settings Dishwasher 12 49dB Minimum 20L IFB 16 Place Settings Freestanding Dishwasher 16 45dB 10L Bosch 13 Place Setting Free-Standing Dishwasher 13 44dB 9.5L Electrolux 14 Place Settings Dishwasher 14 44dB 10.5L

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The Research

I’ve used and tested dozens of dishwashers across price points. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used a dozen freestanding dishwashers and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their washing technology, filtration system and factors that impact their performance. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

FAQs for buying a freestanding dishwasher in India Can a freestanding dishwasher clean Indian utensils? Yes, provided the utensils are dishwasher-safe. Most models can clean steel plates, bowls, glasses, ceramic cookware, and many stainless steel utensils.

How much water does a freestanding dishwasher use? Most modern dishwashers use 8-12 litres of water per wash cycle, which is often less than hand washing the same number of dishes.

Do freestanding dishwashers need a permanent plumbing connection? No. Most models only require access to a water inlet, drain outlet, and a standard power socket.

Does a dishwasher increase the electricity bill? Not significantly. Most modern freestanding dishwashers consume around 0.7-1.5 kWh per wash cycle, depending on the selected program. Eco modes are the most energy-efficient.

Which detergent should I use in a dishwasher? Always use dishwasher-specific detergent tablets, powder, or gel. Do not use regular dishwashing liquid, as it creates excessive foam and can damage the appliance.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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