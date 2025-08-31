Skullcandy SESH ANC Active earbuds review: The best premium TWS under 8000?

Skullcandy SESH ANC Active earbuds review: True wireless earbuds have become an essential companion for music lovers, fitness enthusiasts, and everyday commuters. From premium offerings by Sony and Samsung to value-driven options by OnePlus and Nothing, the market is now packed with choices across every price point. With so many players competing for attention, standing out takes more than just stylish design or catchy branding. Skullcandy SESH ANC Active earbuds are priced at Rs. 7,999 in India.(Ijaj Khan/HT)

Skullcandy, the popular American audio brand known for its bold identity, has stepped back into the Indian market after a long break with two new products, the Skullcandy Crusher headphones and the Sesh ANC Active earbuds. The latter promises active noise cancellation, a rugged design, and audio tuned for both energy and balance.

I’ve been using the Skullcandy Sesh ANC Active earbuds for some time now, wearing them through workouts, metro rides, and late-night sessions when I just want to disconnect from the noise, which gave me a fair chance to test how they hold up in real-world use.

On paper, the Sesh ANC Active promises balanced sound, active noise cancellation, and long-wear comfort. But expectations on paper often meet reality differently once you start using them every day. So the real question is - do these earbuds live up to their claims, or are they just another addition in an already crowded TWS market? Let’s find out in this detailed review.

Skullcandy SESH ANC Active Earbuds Review: Design and Build

Skullcandy SESH ANC Active earbuds have an in-ear Fit Grip design for a secure and stable fit during intense workouts.(Ijaj Khan/ HT)

The Skullcandy SESH ANC Active is clearly designed with an active lifestyle in mind. Its compact plastic case, featuring the Skullcandy logo, includes an elastic loop that lets you attach it to a lanyard or carabiner, which makes it travel-friendly and easy to carry.

At first glance, the earbuds may seem bulky, but they sit comfortably in the ears thanks to their ergonomic shape. The Fit Grip rubber tips ensure they stay secure, even during rigorous activities. The hook-style design adds stability for running or gym sessions, though it’s slightly less flexible than some competitors. Once in place, they remain steady without causing discomfort.

The earbuds integrate touch and button controls, with touch inputs being particularly responsive. Users can customise functions and tweak the sound via the companion app, which also offers EQ settings.

With an IP67 rating, these buds can handle sweat, rain, and other challenging conditions, which makes them suitable for Delhi’s harsh weather conditions. The secure earhook design further enhances comfort, allowing one-handed wear and a reliable fit throughout extended workouts or long listening sessions.

Skullcandy SESH ANC Active Earbuds Review: Sound and Performance

From the moment I put on the Skullcandy SESH ANC Active earbuds, I was impressed by how natural and lively the sound felt. Whether I’m blasting Punjabi hits like Sidhu Moose Wala or diving into EDM tracks like Zack Knight, the bass hits just right without drowning out vocals, while the highs stay crisp and energetic. Even hip-hop tracks like Drake’s “God’s Plan” feel controlled and clear, which lets every lyric shine.

The earbuds handle calls surprisingly well, too. Even when I’m walking through busy streets, the microphones capture my voice clearly, keeping background noise like wind or traffic in check.

Comfort is another win. The secure ear hooks keep the earbuds firmly in place, whether I’m running, working out, or just lounging at home. The active noise cancellation isn’t overpowering, but it’s enough to block out everyday distractions. I also love the EQ customisation in the Skullcandy app, which lets me tweak the sound depending on my mood, whether I’m in the mood for energetic tracks or a calm podcast session.

In short, the Sesh ANC Active strikes a great balance between power and clarity. The mids are rich, vocals are clear, instruments have depth, and the bass hits with just the right punch. For me, these earbuds have become my go-to, whether I’m navigating Delhi’s busy streets, chilling at home, or Seshing through a gym session. They make every listening moment enjoyable.

Skullcandy Sesh ANC Active Earbuds Review: App Connectivity, Features, and Battery Life

The Skullcandy app is available on the Google Play Store and iOS App Store.(Ijaj Khan/ HT)

Skullcandy’s Sesh ANC Active earbuds shine not just in sound but in how easily they connect with the companion app, available for both iPhone and Android. Its clean, user-friendly interface consolidates all key settings onto a single scrollable dashboard, with brief explanations that make navigation effortless. A clear visual shows both earbuds along with individual battery levels, while the Personal Sound test creates a tailored audio profile based on your hearing, allowing fine-tuned adjustments to suit your preferences.

Furthermore, adjusting noise-cancellation and ambient sound modes is also easy under Hearing Mode, and the five-band Equaliser responds instantly to tweaks, which lets you select presets or design your own. The app also handles button mapping, firmware updates, and customer support access. The app occasionally requires a manual disconnect and reconnect to refresh the earbuds, but otherwise, it runs smoothly and is free of errors.

The Sesh ANC Active earbuds also integrate with Spotify Tap, which lets you launch playlists and recommendations with a single touch.

On the other hand, the battery life is solid, which gives you up to seven hours of playtime with ANC active and 12 hours without, while the charging case adds 21 to 36 hours of extra playback. Even a quick 10-minute charge delivers roughly two hours of listening, making them convenient for on-the-go use. Charging is via USB-C only, and a full recharge takes under three hours, which is manageable given the generous battery performance.

Final Verdict

The Skullcandy SESH ANC Active earbuds deliver solid sound, with punchy bass, clear mids, and crisp highs, plus effective ANC for everyday use. They stay secure with ear hooks, handle sweat and rain, and offer up to seven hours of playback with fast charging. The companion app adds EQ customisation and personal sound profiles. Call quality is reliable, and they perform well during workouts. While not the sleekest or strongest in noise cancellation, they offer excellent value for money, making them a smart choice under Rs. 8,000.