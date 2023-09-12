Small fridge: Top 6 models to consider investing in

Most middle class Indian homes today would have a fridge. In all probability, it would be a 165 litres fridge that caters to the needs of the small to medium household. In recent times, many people have been opting for double door fridges with far greater capacity. Having said so, the 165 litres is still a huge hit. However, the size can pose a bit of a challenge - consider the point of stocking non-vegetarian food. It would become very difficult to do that as vegetables, fruits, cooked food, milk items etc anyway take up a good amount of space. The smarter thing to do then, would be to invest in an additional small fridge.

A small fridge is your answer for refrigeration needs in tight and compact spaces.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Imagine someone young, fresh into career who has moved into a new city and wants to set up a bachelor or spinster pad. Would a family size fridge make sense? Perhaps not. A small fridge, big enough to cater to the needs of one person but not too huge too, would make perfect sense.

We have cited two situations, but there could many more reasons why you must consider investing in a smaller fridge. If we have convinced you to consider one such a fridge, then we can make the process easier for you - we have curated a list of smaller fridge available on Amazon. Check it out; who knows you might want to pick one right away.

Godrej 45 L 2 Star Minibar Refrigerator

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Have you been toying with the idea of investing in your second smaller fridge? Then, you must consider investing in Godrej 45 L 2-Star Minibar Refrigerator in stylish Grey Silver, model RD CHAMP 45B RF GR SL. This compact refrigerator is also a good option for dormitories, offices or small living spaces. With adjustable temperature control, it offers versatile cooling options. It comes with a 2-star energy rating that helps to balance performance and efficiency.

Specifications:

Capacity: 45 L

Energy Rating: 2 Star

Cooling Type: Compressor-based

Adjustable Temperature Control: Yes

Colour: Grey Silver

Pros Cons Compact design 2-star energy rating may consume more energy Adjustable temperature control Limited storage capacity

Kelvinator 95 Litres 1 Star Single Door Refrigerator

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If you live in a place with limited space and don't want to spend too much but want basic cooling then Kelvinator 95 Litres 1 Star Single Door Refrigerator is for you. It is small enough to fit into bedrooms, offices, or dorms. With its a 1-star energy rating, it offers basic cooling for your essentials. If you want advance features, then this fridge may not suit you.

Specifications:

Capacity: 95 Litres

Energy Rating: 1 Star

Cooling Type: Direct Cool

Door Type: Single Door

Colour: Silver Grey

Pros Cons Compact design 1-star energy rating may consume more energy Budget-friendly Limited features and capacity

Midea 93 L Direct Cool Single Door Mini Refrigerator

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Midea 93 L Direct Cool Single Door Mini Refrigerator comes in a Bright Crystal Gray colour and adds a touch of glamour to your room. This fridge is also an ideal solution for compact cooling needs and can be a perfect fit in bedrooms, small apartments, hostels, etc. This fridge comes with a special feature called direct cool technology that ensures efficient cooling. It also has adjustable shelves that provide flexibility in storage.

Specifications:

Capacity: 93 Liters

Cooling Type: Direct Cool

Door Type: Single Door

Colour: Bright Crystal Gray

Adjustable Shelves: Yes

Pros Cons Space-saving design Limited capacity Adjustable shelves Basic cooling features

Godrej 30 L Qube Personal Standard Single door Cooling Solution

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Godrej 30 L Qube Personal Standard Single Door Cooling Solution in sleek Black, model TEC Qube 30L HS Q103 is your ideal choice if you want to own a second fridge or if your cooling needs are limited but necessary nonetheless. It is, therefore, a perfect companion for personal cooling needs.It is a tiny fridge with its 30-litre capacity. Its direct cool technology ensures efficient and reliable cooling, while the adjustable shelves offer flexibility in storage.

Specifications:

Capacity: 30 Liters

Cooling Type: Direct Cool

Door Type: Single Door

Colour: Black

Adjustable Shelves: Yes

Pros Cons Compact and space-saving design Limited storage capacity Customizable storage with shelves Basic cooling features

Kelvinator 45 Litres 1 Star Mini Bar Single Door Refrigerator

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Kelvinator 45 Litres 1 Star Mini Bar Single Door Refrigerator in stylish Silver Grey, model KRC-B060SGP is a smart-looking fridge for your spaces, thanks to its stylish Silver Grey. This compact refrigerator is an ideal fit for bedrooms, offices, or small living spaces. Hence, if your home has limited space, then this fridge is perfect for it. With a 1-star energy rating, it offers basic cooling for your essentials. It is, therefore, a budget-friendly option for your basic cooling needs.

Specifications:

Capacity: 45 Litres

Cooling Type: Direct Cool

Door Type: Single Door

Colour: Silver Grey

Adjustable Shelves: Yes

Pros Cons Compact design 1-star energy rating may consume more energy Budget-friendly Limited features and capacity

Lloyd Havells 93 L 1 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Lloyd Havells 93 L 1 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator in sleek Black Steel, model GLDC111CBST1GC is an ideal companion for your basic cooling needs. It is perfect for small apartments, bedrooms or as a secondary fridge. This fridge comes with a direct-cool technology feature that ensures reliable and efficient cooling while the adjustable shelves offer flexibility in storage.

Specifications:

Capacity: 93 Liters

Cooling Type: Direct Cool

Door Type: Single Door

Color: Black Steel

Adjustable Shelves: Yes

Pros Cons Compact design 1-star energy rating may consume more energy Customizable storage with shelves Limited storage capacity

3 best features for you

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Godrej 45 L 2 Star Minibar Refrigerator Compact Size 2-star energy rating Advanced Cooling Technology Kelvinator 95 Litres 1 Star Single Door Refrigerator 95-liter Capacity 1-star energy rating Direct Cool Technology Midea 93 L Direct Cool Single Door Mini Refrigerator Compact Design Direct Cool Cooling Type Adjustable Shelves Godrej 30 L Qube Personal Standard Single Door Solution 30-liter Capacity Compact and Space-Saving Design Adjustable Temperature Control Kelvinator 45 Litres 1 Star Mini Bar Single Door Refrigerator 45-liter Capacity 1-star energy rating Direct Cool Technology Lloyd Havells 93 L 1 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator 93-liter Capacity 1-star energy rating Adjustable Shelves

Best value for money

The best value for money fridge among the options mentioned is the Midea 93 L Direct Cool Single Door Mini Refrigerator. It offers a balance between capacity and affordability, making it an ideal choice for smaller spaces or as a secondary refrigerator. With its compact design, adjustable shelves, and efficient cooling, it provides essential features without breaking the bank, making it a practical and budget-friendly choice.

Best overall product

The Godrej 45 L 2-Star Minibar Refrigerator emerges as the best overall fridge among the options listed. Despite its compact size, it offers a good balance of features with a 2-star energy rating for efficiency and advanced cooling technology. This minibar refrigerator is perfect for bedrooms, offices, or as an extra fridge, combining convenience and performance, making it the top choice for versatile cooling needs.

How to buy the right small fridge in India

To find the right small fridge in India, consider your needs and preferences. Start by assessing the available space and capacity requirements. Determine if you need a compact minibar fridge or a slightly larger single-door fridge. Check energy efficiency ratings (higher stars are better) to save on electricity bills. Look for features like adjustable shelves, door racks, and defrost options to maximize convenience. Compare brands and read user reviews for reliability. Lastly, consider your budget and choose a model that meets both your cooling needs and financial constraints.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.