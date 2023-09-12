Mini fridge: An ideal companion for bachelors, travel enthusiasts

A fridge is such an essential household appliance that most of us take it for granted. From vegetables, fruits to cooked items, meats and poultry, candies, masalas and more, every conceivable food item finds it way to a refrigerator. However, when we think of a fridge, we are always reminded of the regular size (165 litres) that is part of every household today. But has it ever occurred to you that there could be a demand for mini fridge as well? Mini fridge: Compact and sweet, this is a great appliance to keep in small spaces.

Surprisingly so, a mini fridge is in constant demand. But who needs it? Well, many actually. Are you a bachelor who stays less at home more outdoors but needs a small fridge to stock up on alcohol, water etc? Are you a doctor or a lab assistant wanting to store injections and medicines at an optimum temperature? Are you a makeup artist or just a makeup enthusiast who wants to ensure her makeup, serums, toners etc stay safe? If yes, then all of you need to have a mini fridge at home or at work place. Even those of us who love to travel and love long car drives, will find keeping a mini fridge in the car is never a bad idea.

The good news is that there are many options available in the market. We have curated a list of some of the best options from Amazon.

Godrej 45 L 2 Star Minibar Refrigerator

Godrej 45 L 2 Star Minibar Refrigerator (RD CHAMP 45B RF GR SL) is an ideal companion of everyone who needs a minibar at home. However, this is very versatile fridge and can be used by those of us who are single in a city and living in a constricted space. This appliance offers and style in a small package. It comes with adjustable temperature controls, which gives you the flexibility to beverages, snacks, and more at your preferred cooling level.

Specifications:

45-litre capacity

2-star energy rating

Adjustable temperature settings

Grey Silver finish

Compact and space-saving design

Pros Cons Compact size, ideal for small spaces 2-star energy rating may be less efficient Adjustable temperature control Limited storage capacity

B0C8NQGK6L

Hisense 45 L 4 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Mini Refrigerator

Love to travel but want to carry your drinks along? Are you a doctor and want to store your injections in cold conditions? Well then, bring home a Hisense 45 L 4 Star Mini Refrigerator (RR46D4SBN). This 2023 model offers efficient cooling with a 4-star energy rating, ensuring both performance and energy savings. It comes with a special feature - Direct-Cool technology - which technology keeps your beverages and snacks fresh. Its adjustable temperature control gives you the flexibility to set the perfect cooling level.

Specifications:

45-liter capacity

4-star energy rating

Direct-Cool technology

Black finish for a modern look

Adjustable temperature control

Pros Cons Efficient cooling with a 4-star energy rating Limited storage space for larger items Adjustable temperature control Manual defrosting required

B0B3LVY827

Vybe Mini Beauty Fridge

This fridge is meant especially for those who are in the beauty and glamour industries. Vybe Mini Beauty Fridge, in stylish pale green hue, works as your portable cosmetics cooler and warmer. With a 6-litre capacity, this mini chiller is designed to store skincare essentials like face masks, serums, moisturizers, toners, creams, and even nail polish. It operates using a thermoelectric system, making it versatile for both AC and DC car use. Use this fridge and make sure your beauty products are at the perfect temperature and condition wherever you go.

Specifications:

6-litre capacity

Thermoelectric cooling and warming

Portable and compact design

Suitable for both AC and DC car use

Stylish green colour

Pros Cons Portable and travel-friendly Limited capacity for larger items Versatile use with both cooling and warming Cooling or warming may not be rapid

B0B463K11V

Kelvinator 95 Litres 1 Star Single Door Refrigerator

Make this 95 litres Kelvinator Single Door Refrigerator your additional kitchen companion. You can store your fruits and milk products while the rest can go into your regular sized fridge. This mini fridge offers convenience and functionality for your daily cooling needs. Its 1-star energy rating ensures the product is both efficient and cost-effective. The adjustable temperature control allows you to customize cooling settings to suit your preferences. Its sleek design and silver grey finish can make your kitchen classy and modern.

Specifications:

95-litre capacity

1-star energy rating

Adjustable temperature control

Silver Grey finish

Single door design

Pros Cons Spacious 95-liter capacity 1-star energy rating may be less efficient Adjustable temperature control Limited energy efficiency

B08JKNYCNV

Tropicool PortaChill Black 5 L Car Refrigerator Chiller Cum Warmer

This one's for the traveller in you, espcially those who love to travel by car or folks who go on long drives. This frdge is definitely a versatile companion for your road trips. With a 5-litre capacity, it's perfect for cooling beverages or warming food on the go. The best bit isthat while it keeps your drinks chilled, it is so designed that it keeps your snacks and meals warm. It is also a no-noise appliance and hence a perfect companion. Its sleek black look only adds to its overall appeal.

Specifications:

5-litre capacity

Cooling and warming functionality

Suitable for use in the car

Silent operation

Stylish black colour

Pros Cons Versatile cooling and warming Limited capacity for larger items Suitable for car use Smaller size may not suit all needs

B07YQ1DM3

Vybe Mini Beauty Fridge

This fridge is an ideal cooling option for beauticians and travelllers. It is a versatile and portable product and features a thermoelectric cooler and warmer. Thanks to its AC and DC compatibility, it is also an option for travel buffs as it comes with AC and DC compatibility and is perfect for long journeys. This mini fridge can be used by beauticians as well to store their makeup material. So so ahead and keep all your serums, moisturizers, toners, creams, and even nail polish in gal abandon.

Specifications:

6-litre capacity

Thermoelectric cooling and warming

AC/DC compatibility for versatile use

Portable and compact design

Suitable for storing various beauty products

Pros Cons Portable and versatile for travel Limited storage capacity for larger items Cooling and warming options for beauty products May not cool or warm as rapidly as larger fridges

B0B464JTNQ

Mini Fridge

This mini fridge come with an innovative semiconductor refrigeration system, perfect for both home and car use. This compact fridge is also energy efficient and hence is eco-friendly too. Even the designs on it are also eco-friendly. With a user-friendly one-button operation, you can easily switch between cooling and warming modes. It's an ideal choice for keeping beverages and snacks cool during your travels or maintaining warmth for your meals.

Specifications:

Semiconductor refrigeration system

Fluorine-free and eco-friendly

One-button operation for cooling and warming

Compact and portable design

Suitable for both home and car use

Pros Cons Energy-efficient and eco-friendly Limited storage capacity for larger items Versatile with both cooling and warming Cooling or warming may not be as rapid as compressor-based fridges

B09HRSTBBT

Mini Refrigerator

Introducing the Mini Refrigerator with Intelligent Temperature Control, a versatile addition to your home. This compact fridge is designed to provide excellent performance while offering a controlled environment for your cosmetics and skincare products. With precision temperature control, it ensures your beauty essentials stay fresh and effective. Its space-saving design fits seamlessly into any room, offering convenience and style. Say goodbye to cluttered countertops and welcome this intelligent mini fridge into your home.

Specifications:

Intelligent temperature control

Compact and space-saving design

Ideal for storing cosmetics and skincare products

Efficient performance

Stylish and functional addition to your home

Pros Cons Intelligent temperature control Limited storage capacity for larger items Ideal for cosmetics and skincare products May not be suitable for storing food items

B0BPZCKYZ5

3 best features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Godrej 45 L 2 Star Minibar Refrigerator 45-liter capacity 2-star energy rating Adjustable temperature control Hisense 45 L 4 Star Direct-Cool Mini Refrigerator 45-liter capacity 4-star energy rating Direct-Cool technology Vybe Mini Beauty Fridge 6-liter capacity Thermoelectric cooling and warming AC/DC compatibility Kelvinator 95 Litres 1 Star Single Door Refrigerator 95-liter capacity 1-star energy rating Adjustable temperature control Tropicool PortaChill Black 5 L Car Refrigerator 5-liter capacity Cooling and warming functionality Suitable for car use Vybe Mini Beauty Fridge (6 Litre) 6-liter capacity Thermoelectric cooling and warming AC/DC compatibility Mini Fridge, Fluorine‑Free One‑Button Car Refrigerator Semiconductor refrigeration system One-button operation for cooling and warming Compact and space-saving design Mini Refrigerator, Intelligent Temperature Control Excellent Performance Cosmetics Fridge Intelligent temperature control Compact and space-saving design Ideal for cosmetics and skincare products

Best value for money

The Hisense 45 L 4 Star Direct-Cool Mini Refrigerator stands out as the best value for money among the listed mini fridges. With its 4-star energy rating, ample 45-litre capacity, and efficient Direct-Cool technology, it offers both cost savings and performance. It strikes a balance between affordability and features, making it a practical choice for those seeking a budget-friendly yet efficient mini fridge.

Best overall product

The Vybe Mini Beauty Fridge (6 Litre) takes the crown as the best overall product among the listed mini fridges. Its 6-litre capacity, versatility with cooling and warming functions, and compatibility with both AC and DC power sources make it a versatile and efficient choice. Whether for beauty products or snacks on the go, it offers a well-rounded package of convenience and functionality.

How to find the best mini fridge in India

Finding the right mini fridge in India requires attention to specific aspects. Firstly, consider the size and capacity that suits your needs, whether it's for personal use, travel, or storing cosmetics. Next, check for energy efficiency ratings to minimize running costs. Look for features like cooling/warming options, adjustable temperature controls, and portability if needed. Read customer reviews to gauge reliability and consider the brand's reputation. Lastly, set a budget and compare options within your price range. By assessing these factors, you can select a mini fridge that aligns with your requirements in India.





Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.