Smart switches for every budget: Best picks of 2026

Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he's not decoding gadgets and innovations, you'll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.