Smartphone launches in July 2025: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Nothing Phone 3, more

In just a few days, we will be entering the second half of 2025, which is quite an exciting time for the technology industry. With new technological innovations, smartphones, and other devices on the way, we are quite excited to see what the upcoming has in store for us. As are enter July, several smartphones from brands like Samsung, Nothing, Vivo, and others have lined up to make their debut in the Indian market. Therefore, if you are planning to upgrade your smartphone, then you might want to wait for these upcoming smartphones launching in July 2025. Here’s a list of phones to make an informed decision Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, Oppo Reno 14 series and more are launching next month.(Nothing)

Upcoming Smartphones in July 2025

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7: Samsung will unveil the new generation foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, on July 9, 2025. The smartphones are expected to get major design refinements and performance upgrades this year, which may attract buyers. Alongside foldables, Samsung may also introduce the Android 16-based One UI 8, which may power the new smartphones. In terms of performance, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, whereas the Z Flip 7 may come with the Exynos 2500 chip.

Nothing Phone 3: Another smartphone to look out for is Nothing Phone 3, which is launching on July 1. The device is being teased for its unique design, performance upgrades, and speculated AI additions. The Phone 3 is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, which claims to offer flagship performance. Additionally, Nothing is also teasing the new Glyph Matrix that allows users to set customisation animations for notifications and other tasks.

Vivo X Fold 5: Apart from Samsung foldable, Vivo is also introducing its new generation foldable, the Vivo X Fold 5, in India this month. While we wait for an official launch date, several leaks have given us a great idea of smartphone specs and features. Reportedly, the foldable will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and could come with a 50MP triple camera setup.

Oppo Reno 14 series: Oppo is also preparing for the launch of the new generation Reno series models, which will likely be launched in the mid-range segment. Oppo has also started to tease the smartphone design and AI-powered camera features, giving hope for greater upgrades over its predecessor. The Oppo Reno 14 Pro is also confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor.

Vivo X200 FE: The Next smartphone to look for is the Vivo X200 FE, which is expected to be a compact flagship phone. The device is expected to launch at the same time as the Vivo X Fold 5 in July. The Vivo X200 FE is expected to be powered by a 6.31-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, and it will likely be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor for overall performance.