Smartwatches under ₹15,000: Top 10 picks to match your office attire
Stylish options of smartwatch under ₹15000 for a polished office look. Our top 10 picks blend functionality and fashion, enhancing your work attire.
Technology is advancing at an unprecedented pace, and a new type of watch, the smartwatch, has emerged as a companion for the modern individual. These innovative timepieces seamlessly blend style and functionality, making them an ideal choice for those seeking a perfect balance between fashion and cutting-edge technology. Among the myriad options available, if you're on the lookout for a budget-friendly yet feature-packed device, the smartwatch under ₹15,000 becomes an attractive proposition.
As technology continues to evolve, so does the smartwatch landscape. No longer limited to merely telling time, these wrist-bound gadgets have transformed into multi-functional devices designed to enhance various aspects of our daily lives. Whether it's tracking fitness metrics, receiving notifications on the go, or even making contactless payments, a smartwatch has become an indispensable accessory for the contemporary professional.
Priced under ₹15,000, these smartwatches offer an enticing combination of affordability and advanced features. As you navigate through the bustling world of smartwatches, it's crucial to find one that not only complements your lifestyle but also aligns seamlessly with your office attire. A smartwatch is not just a piece of technology; it's a fashion statement that reflects your style and taste.
In this comprehensive guide, we've curated the top 10 picks of smartwatch under ₹15,000, specifically tailored to match your office attire. From sleek designs to sophisticated features, each entry on our list has been carefully selected to ensure that you not only stay connected and organized but also look effortlessly stylish in any professional setting. So, whether you're heading to an important meeting or simply navigating through your daily tasks, these smartwatches are poised to be your reliable and fashionable companion, all within the budget-friendly range of ₹15,000. Join us as we explore the perfect blend of style and technology in smartwatches.
1. Fossil Gen 5 (46mm, Silver)
Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch (46mm, Silver) is one of the best smartwatch 15,000, offering seamless compatibility with iPhone and Android phones. With Wear OS by Google, this sleek timepiece ensures optimal performance on Android OS 6.0+ (excluding Go Edition) and iOS 10.0+. Elevate your experience with extended battery life, thanks to smart Battery modes and a rapid magnetic USB charger that powers up to 80% in under an hour.
Track your heart rate and activities with precision using Google Fit, benefit from built-in GPS for accurate distance tracking, and enjoy the swim-proof design (3ATM) for aquatic adventures. Utilize Google Assistant for quick responses and convenient interactions. With a speaker, this smartwatch provides audible alerts, takes calls, and responds to Google Assistant. Stay connected with smartphone notifications, while the 8GB storage and 1GB RAM allow seamless third-party app downloads with smartwatch under ₹15,000.
Specifications of Fossil Gen 5 (46mm, Silver)
Band Colour: Silver
Band Material: Stainless Steel
Band Width: 22 Millimeters
Battery Type: lithium-ion
Bezel Material: Stainless Steel
Pros
Cons
Google Assistant Integration
46mm Size may be bulky
Smartphone Notifications
Also read: Bhai Dooj: 10 best smartwatches, earbuds, smartphones to consider as gifts
2. Amazfit GTS 2 (New Version) Smart Watch
The Amazfit GTS 2 (New Version) Smartwatch is a masterpiece in design and functionality. The curved bezel-less display, reminiscent of crystal jade, seamlessly blends with the aluminum alloy body, providing a light and comfortable wear.
Scratch-resistant with ODLC coating, the vibrant display ensures colour and clarity beyond comprehension at 341 PPI pixel density. Immerse yourself in music with 3GB storage and playback control. Answer calls on the go with Bluetooth phone functionality, complemented by Amazon Alexa for hands-free assistance. Dive up to 50 meters worry-free, thanks to 5 ATM water resistance.
Smartwatch Under 15,000 & Smartwatch Selection 15k.
Specifications of Amazfit GTS 2 (New Version) Smart Watch
Brand: Amazfit
Model Name: GTS 2 New Version
Style: GTS 2 New Version
Colour: Space Black
Screen Size: 1.65 Inches
Pros
Cons
Massive 3GB Music Storage
Requires Bluetooth for Calls
AMOLED Display (341 PPI)
3. CHAAPIO Verge Lite
CHAAPIO Verge Lite is an elite smartwatch under ₹15,000, and the epitome of style and functionality. This unisex wearable powerhouse is not just a timepiece but your virtual wrist-worn assistant, seamlessly blending into your daily routine. With a plethora of features, including Bluetooth connectivity, music control, voice recorder, and more, it becomes your personalized hub for efficient organization and performance enhancement.
The Verge Lite is not just a smartwatch; it's a lifestyle companion. Make calls, send messages, and even share your heart's pulse with loved ones who also sport a smartwatch. The Taptic Engine ensures you stay connected with delicate, customizable nudges for notifications. This device is more than a fashion statement; it's a fitness partner with a built-in pedometer and anti-lost function. Navigate through daily tasks, call a cab, or explore apps effortlessly, all without reaching for your smartphone.
The 380mAh battery ensures the Verge Lite is ready whenever you are, and the unisex design lets you exercise and work out in style. This smartwatch is in the category of Elite Smartwatch 15,000 and combines sophistication with elite functionality, bringing your world to your wrist.
Specifications of CHAAPIO Verge Lite
Brand: CHAAPIO
Model Name: Verge_Lite
Style: Modern
Colour: Black
Special Feature: Sleep Monitor, Sedentary Reminder
Pros
Cons
Long-Lasting Battery (380mAh)
Learning Curve for Features
Seamless Call Management
4. Amazfit GTR Mini Smart Watch,1.28
Amazfit GTR Mini Smart Watch is a slim and stylish timepiece smartwatch under ₹15,000 that seamlessly blends fashion and function. The 1.28" Always-on AMOLED Display boasts a high 326 PPI Resolution, ensuring crystal-clear images with sharp details. Its stainless steel frame and lightweight design (24.6g) make it a comfortable accessory, enhanced by a skin-friendly silicone strap. Empowered by Zepp OS 2.0 and a dual-core Huangshan 2S chip, this 15k smartwatch offers an impressive two-week battery life for uninterrupted goal-crushing.
The BioTracker 3.0 biosensor enables 24/7 heart rate, SpO₂, and stress monitoring, providing real-time health insights. With five satellite positioning systems, it precisely tracks your location during diverse activities. Unlock the potential of 120+ sports modes and smart recognition, effortlessly monitoring your fitness journey. The Amazfit GTR Mini Smartwatch comes with essential components, including a charger base and product manual.
Join the ranks of satisfied users with this sleek, feature-packed smartwatch under ₹15000, earning its spot in 15k Smartwatch Reviews.
Specifications of Amazfit GTR Mini Smart Watch,1.28
Brand: Amazfit
Model Name: GTR Mini
Style: Classic
Colour: Midnight Black
Screen Size: 1.28 Inches
Pros
Cons
Comprehensive Included Components
Non-Interchangeable Straps
24/7 Health Monitoring
5. Amazfit T-Rex Pro Smartwatch
Experience unparalleled toughness with the Amazfit T-Rex Pro Smartwatch, which is a top-rated smartwatch under ₹15000. Boasting a 1.3-inch HD AMOLED always-on colour screen and a metal-sprayed bezel, this smartwatch is built for durability.
Navigate confidently with support from four global satellite systems, monitor your health with SpO2 and heart rate sensors, and track your sleep patterns. Dive into any adventure with confidence, as the T-Rex Pro is water-resistant up to 100 meters (10 ATM grade).
With over 100 sports modes, it provides real-time data for various activities. Stay connected with notifications for calls, messages, alarms, and events. Enjoy an ultra-long battery life of up to 18 days, making it your ultimate personal assistant among top-rated smartwatch 15,000.
Specifications of Amazfit T-Rex Pro Smartwatch
Brand: Amazfit
Model Name: T-rex Pro
Style: Unisex
Colour: Black
Screen Size: 1.3 Inches
Pros
Cons
10 ATM Waterproof
Slightly Dim Always-On Display
Impressive Battery Life
6. Fitbit FB507BKBK Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch
Fitbit FB507BKBK Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch, a versatile and stylish in the pool of mid-range smartwatch under ₹15,000. Seamlessly integrated with Amazon Alexa, this smartwatch lets you effortlessly access news weather, and control smart home devices using voice commands. Gain valuable insights into your sleep quality with the sleep score feature, analyzing heart rate, restlessness, and sleep stages.
Track your fitness journey comprehensively with 24/7 heart rate monitoring, optimizing workouts, and providing trends in the Fitbit app. Enjoy the convenience of storing and playing over 300 songs with the added perk of controlling Spotify directly from your wrist. The sleek design features a larger display with an always-on option for quick glances, although it requires more frequent charging. Receive timely notifications for calls, texts, and apps, and even send quick replies with voice commands. With a durable rubber band, touchscreen interface, and wireless connectivity, this smartwatch redefines your fitness experience.
Specifications of Fitbit FB507BKBK Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch
Brand: Fitbit
Model Name: Versa 2(NFC),Black/Carbon
Style: Modern
Colour: Black/Carbon
Screen Size: 1.34 Inches
Pros
Cons
Music Storage and Control
Always-on Display Impact on Battery
Extended 5+ Day Battery Life
7. Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch Digital Black Dial Men's Watch-FTW4060
Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch FTW4060 is one of the ultimate options for a smartwatch under ₹15,000. Powered by Wear OS by Google, this sleek timepiece seamlessly integrates with Android and iOS devices, delivering a dynamic user experience. The 24 Hr + multi-day Extended Mode ensures lasting performance, while the USB data cable with a magnetic dock offers hassle-free charging in just 30 minutes, reaching 80% swiftly. Featuring an Always-on Display with vibrant colors and thousands of customizable watch faces, this smartwatch is a style statement.
With hundreds of apps covering fitness, payments, music, and more, it's your all-in-one companion. The 3 ATM design ensures durability during various activities, and advanced sensors automatically track your health metrics.
Specifications of Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch Digital Black Dial Men's Watch-FTW4060
Brand: Fossil
Model Name: Gen 6 Smartwatch
Style: Modern
Colour: silver
Screen Size: 1.28 Inches
Pros
Cons
Vibrant Always-on Display
Learning curve for features
International 1-year warranty
Also read: Amazon Sale 2023: Up to 89% off on smartwatches
8. Fossil Gen 6(44Mm, Brown Color) Mens Smartwatch
Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch is a sophisticated 44mm marvel in stylish brown, catering to the modern man's needs. This smartwatch under ₹15,000, seamlessly integrates with both iPhone and Android phones, offering a versatile user experience. With advanced Wear OS by Google, enjoy extended battery life through smart modes and quick charging, reaching 80% in under an hour with the magnetic USB charger.
Experience comprehensive health tracking with heart rate monitoring and Google Fit, complemented by built-in GPS for precise distance tracking. The 3ATM swimproof design ensures durability, while Google Assistant provides instant assistance. Accelerate transactions with Google Pay, and relish the 1.28'' touchscreen display. Crafted from stainless steel, this smartwatch boasts Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS, NFC SE, and WiFi connectivity, all backed by a 1 Year International Warranty. Elevate your lifestyle with the Fossil Gen 6.
Specifications of Fossil Gen 6(44Mm, Brown Color) Mens Smartwatch
Brand: Fossil
Model Name: Gen 6
Style: Men
Colour: Brown
Screen Size: 1.28 Inches
Pros
Cons
Google Assistant Integration
Not Suitable for Smaller Wrists
Google Pay Compatibility
9. Huawei Watch Fit 2 Smartwatch
Huawei Watch Fit 2 Smartwatch is a stylish and feature-packed smartwatch under ₹15000! Boasting a vibrant 1.74-inch HUAWEI FullView AMOLED display, this watch offers a 72.2% screen-to-body ratio for a larger display area. Enjoy Bluetooth calling, quick message replies, and contact imports, transforming it into your communication hub.
This smartwatch excels as an all-purpose health manager, monitoring SpO2, heart rate, sleep, and stress levels. Custom daily task reminders keep you on track, managed through the Huawei Health App. With a durable battery life of up to 10 days, or 7 days of heavy use, and quick 5-minute charging, you can live life to the fullest.
Benefit from quick-workout animations and voice-guided stretches for 7 common exercises. Pros include FullView Display, Bluetooth Calling, Health Management, Long Battery Life, Quick Charge, Fitness Animations, Voice Guidance, and Stylish Design. Cons are Limited Third-Party Apps, Compatibility Issues, Dependency on Huawei Health App, No ECG, and Limited App Ecosystem. Top features: Display, Calling, Health Tracking, Battery Life, and Fitness Animations.
Specifications of Huawei Watch Fit 2 Smartwatch
Brand: Huawei
Model Name: Huawei Watch Fit 2
Style: Modern
Colour: Midnight Black
Screen Size: 1.74 Inches
Pros
Cons
Engaging Fitness Animations
Dependency on Huawei Health App
Convenient Voice Guidance
10. Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch
Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch is a top notch option in the category of smartwatch under ₹15,000 that seamlessly blends style and functionality. Powered by Wear OS by Google, this device is compatible with both iPhones and Android phones, ensuring a versatile and connected experience. With intelligent battery modes, enjoy extended usage for multiple days, and recharge up to 80% in under an hour using the magnetic USB charger.
This smartwatch is your ultimate health companion, featuring Heart Rate & Activity Tracking through Google Fit, built-in GPS for precise distance monitoring, and a swim proof design for aquatic adventures. Enjoy the convenience of Google Assistant at your wrist and streamline transactions with Google Pay. The 44mm case, 22mm band, and interchangeable Fossil bands offer a personalized touch.
Specifications of Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch
Band Colour: Black
Band Material: Stainless Steel
Band Width: 22 Millimeters
Bezel Function: Regular
Bezel Material: Stainless Steel
Pros
Cons
Google Assistant Integration
Pricey Accessories
Seamless Connectivity
Top 3 features for you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Fossil Gen 5 (46mm, Silver)
|Heart rate tracking
|Swimproof
|Untethered GPS
|Amazfit GTS 2 (New Version) Smart Watch
|Slim and Sleek Design
|Blood-oxygen Saturation Measurement
Sleep Quality Monitoring
|CHAAPIO Verge Lite
|High-quality speakers
|Sensitive motion sensor
SMS/SNS notifications
|Amazfit GTR Mini Smart Watch,1.28
|Super Slim & Light Design with Stainless Steel
|Easy 24/7 Health Management
Bright & Clear HD AMOLED Display
|Amazfit T-Rex Pro Smartwatch
|Rough and Ready Design
|15 Military Standard Certified
Blood-oxygen Saturation Measurement
|Fitbit FB507BKBK Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch
|Control your Spotify app
|Fitbit Versa 2 tracks all-day activity
Use 24/5 heart rate tracking to better track calorie burn
|Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch Digital Black Dial Men's Watch-FTW4060
|Smartphone notifications
|Social watch faces
Control smart home devices
|Fossil Gen 6(44Mm, Brown Color) Mens Smartwatch
|Wear OS by Google work
|Built-in GPS for distance tracking
Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 LE
|Huawei Watch Fit 2 Smartwatch
|Quick-Workout Animations
|Durable Battery Life
1.74-inch HUAWEI FullView Display
|Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch
|Gen 5E Smartwatch
|Multi-Day Battery Modes
Tech For Real Life
Best overall product
Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch stands out as the best overall product under ₹15,000. Its compatibility with both iPhone and Android, extended battery life, and sleek design make it a top choice. With features like heart rate tracking, GPS, and swim-proof design, it's a versatile and stylish companion. Google Assistant integration and smartphone notifications add extra convenience, making it an ideal smartwatch for everyday use.
Best value for money
The Amazfit GTS 2 offers the best value for money in the smartwatch under ₹15,000 category. Its sleek design, AMOLED display, and 3GB music storage provide a premium experience without breaking the bank. Though it requires Bluetooth for calls, the overall features, including Alexa support and 5 ATM water resistance, make it a budget-friendly yet feature-packed choice.
How do you choose a Smartwatch Under ₹15000 to match office attire?
When selecting a smartwatch to complement your office attire under ₹15,,000, consider a blend of style and functionality. Opt for a classic design with a neutral colour like silver or black. Stainless steel bands add a touch of sophistication. Look for features like call management, music control, and fitness tracking to enhance your daily routine. Ensure the smartwatch seamlessly integrates with your smartphone for notifications. Prioritize comfort, as you'll be wearing it throughout the day. A balance of style and practicality ensures your smartwatch elevates your office look while serving your needs effectively.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.