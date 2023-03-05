Sons of the Forest developers reveal big plans for AI companions Kelvin and Virginia

Endnight Games, the developers behind the survival game Sons of the Forest, have revealed some exciting plans for the game's AI buddies Kelvin and Virginia. In a recent community Q&A session held on Discord and Reddit, the developers confirmed that they have "big plans" for the companions.

According to the developers, they plan to add more tasks for Kelvin to complete, including helping to construct walls and fortify bases. Meanwhile, Virginia's AI will be improved to make her more courageous when wielding a weapon and depending on the number of mutants or cannibals she has killed. Fans of the game have already dubbed Kelvin the "new best boy of video-games."

AI companion Kelvin in Sons of the Forest.

The Q&A session also revealed that Endnight plans to add more details and cutscenes to the game's story, as well as more crafting items and variety to cannibal camps. The developers are also working on adding dedicated servers, although they don't have an exact release date for this feature.

Interestingly, Endnight was surprised by the number of requests for the return of log sleds from the original game, The Forest. Although the developers were initially unsure about including the feature due to bugs in the first game, they have since decided to include it based on feedback from the community.

AI companion Virginia in Sons of the Forest.

However, the developers were cautious about making promises they couldn't keep, and didn't provide concrete answers to all of the questions posed during the Q&A. They did reveal that they have ideas for a "faster form(s) of transportation" in the game, but are hesitant to reveal more details until they can be sure it will work well with the game environment.

Sons of the Forest has already been dubbed the "funniest game on the internet" by some, and one player has even speed run the game in just nine minutes. The game's community has been proactive in organising Q&A sessions with the developers, demonstrating their enthusiasm and investment in the game's development.

