Sony Bravia 3 II review: A picture-first TV that rarely puts a foot wrong

Sony Bravia 3 II review: The Sony Bravia 3 II TV has achieved a feat my parents still dream of: keeping me off my smartphone for hours at a time. It has met my round-the-clock entertainment needs without resorting to bells and whistles. Sony’s new TV is simply a 55-inch Direct LED smart TV with two built-in 20W speakers, stripped of any additional bells and whistles. From a bird’s-eye view, this execution feels akin to something common in Toyota’s cars, delivering a premium experience through refinements rather than complex hardware. While this approach has made my everyday entertainment sessions feel like smooth sailing, the journey has had a few bumps along the way. To find out how my month of testing the Sony Bravia 3 II TV went, let’s take a thorough look at the TV:

The Bravia 3 II made HDR movies, SDR anime, and PS5 games look equally compelling throughout testing. (Shubh Bhushan - HT Tech)

Specification Details Price ₹1,59,999 Display 55-inch Direct LED Backlight Dimming Type Frame Dimming Panel Refresh Rate 100Hz Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels Picture Processor XR Processor Weight 13.3 kg (without stand) Software Google TV Speakers 2x 20W HDR Support HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision Network Connectivity Wifi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, Chromecast, Apple AirPlay, and Apple HomeKit Ports 4x HDMI 2.1, eARC, and 2x USB Type-A

Display: A vibrant panel with impressive consistency

Movies and Series:

The Bravia 3 II TV has nailed what it’s built for: delivering an entertaining experience, with its display as the driving force. To put its colour production to the test, I binge-watched eight episodes of the Spider-Noir series in “true hue” full colour rather than the intended black-and-white. Needless to say, the Bravia 3 II TV did a phenomenal job. It beautifully captured the series's silly, vibrant visuals without oversaturating them.

Rich colours and sharp details elevated Spider-Noir

Since the series streams in HDR with Dolby Atmos, the TV rendered each scene with sharp clarity, making every frame look like a detailed painting. This was particularly evident in the close-up shots of Spider-Noir, where I could easily make out the unique texture of his suit.

While the Bravia 3 II TV handles HDR content exceptionally well, it also applies the same level of attention to detail to SDR content. As an anime fanatic, I watch countless anime series, with Crunchyroll as my primary streaming service. Although Crunchyroll offers 4K HDR for only a handful of series, all my recent favourite series fall into the SDR camp. Even so, I still had a great time working through my watchlist. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime series, or Tensura for short, stood out the most during my viewing, particularly the moment when Yuuki Kagurazaka was revealed to be under mind control.

Even in the SDR quality, Tensura anime's complex scenes are rendered with remarkable balance

To put the scene into perspective, the frame featured a striking violet backdrop, with vibrant particle effects around the character. Despite the scene’s complexity, the Bravia 3 II TV balanced dark and bright areas well, allowing every visual element to stand out

All these moments underscore the progress Sony has made with its new XR processor, allowing it to render colours and visuals with remarkable consistency.

Gaming:

Aside from watching movies, playing games on the Bravia 3 II TV is equally enjoyable. To begin with, the TV has four HDMI 2.1 ports, a major step up from its predecessors, which had only one. As a result, any gaming console, including the PS5, can output games at 4K 120 fps with ALLM and VRR regardless of the port used.

PS5-focused features go beyond basic HDMI 2.1 support

Speaking of the PS5, the Bravia 3 II TV comes with thoughtful features designed to elevate the gaming experience on Sony’s proprietary console. For instance, the TV lets me control various PS5 functions using its remote, whether it's switching between apps, adjusting settings, or fast-forwarding a show on a streaming service.

Beyond these convenience features, Sony has built a dedicated game mode into the Bravia 3 II TV that automatically optimises the display and audio settings for gaming when the PS5 is connected. This mode further includes a suite of gaming-focused tools designed to improve visibility and responsiveness in demanding titles. Among the most useful is the Black Equaliser. In my case, this feature brightened the darkest areas in the game Infamous: Second Son, helping me spot enemies quickly without blowing out the highlights.

Sepia-heavy scenes in the game Infamous Second Son make colour shifts easier to spot

However, my time with Infamous: Second Son also exposed one of the TV's shortcomings. For context, the game features a bold sepia-toned aesthetic across its environments, from skies to buildings and roads. As I viewed one of its frames from an off-axis angle, I noticed that the warm hue on a building's ledge suddenly turned slightly pink, indicating a colour shift. I suspect that the sepia tone is so pronounced throughout Infamous: Second Son that even a minor colour shift becomes easier to spot.

Brightness

The longer I watched movies and played games, the more I noticed that the Bravia 3 II TV delivered a clearer viewing experience, even in harsh indoor lighting. For context, the TV features a built-in ambient light sensor that automatically adjusts brightness to match the lighting conditions.

The display stays clear despite challenging lighting conditions

During my testing, even with every light in the hall on, including the chandelier and roof lights, I could still watch content comfortably, indicating that Sony truly cared about delivering an enjoyable experience even during tough conditions, such as parties.

Audio: Clear and loud, but light on bass

The Bravia 3 II performs exceptionally well in the display department, but the audio quality struggles to match that standard. To be clear, the TV delivers room-filling audio at just 50% volume, with rich highs and mids. It even keeps dialogue clearer during action-heavy sequences. That said, the Bravia 3 II TV struggles to handle low-end audio, so it falters in delivering the impactful experience associated with SFX, such as explosions.

Besides this, the TV’s sound settings aren’t well-tuned for a pleasant audio experience right out of the box. After multiple attempts, these are the adjustments that worked in my favour:

Settings Name Choice Surround Off Dynamic range (under Dynamic range settings) Standard Auto Volume Off

Having said that, Sony also offers a dedicated equaliser with the Bravia 3 II TV, allowing audiophiles to precisely fine-tune the sound to their preferences.

Design and Build Quality: Familiar design, refined execution

A glance at the design of the Bravia 3 II TV reinforces the idea that Sony truly believes in “if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” The reason I say this is that the TV features a chassis similar to its previous iteration. This means it comes with a premium build, slimmer bezels all around the display panel, and a slightly thicker back. To differentiate the TV from its predecessor, Sony has flattened its arched TV stands to make them look more like blades. Speaking of the stands, the brand doesn’t ship TV stands or a wall mount with the Bravia 3 II TV, so you'll need to order one once the TV arrives at home.

My only issue with the Bravia 3 II TV’s design is that two HDMI 2.1 ports, particularly the one with eARC support, are positioned facing downwards on the back. As a result, users planning to wall-mount the TV should connect any required HDMI cables beforehand, as accessing those ports later can be inconvenient.

Remote: Accessible, comfortable, and thoughtfully made

Beyond the Bravia 3 II TV itself, Sony’s attention to detail is evident in its bundled remote as well. First and foremost, the brand has designed it to better meet the needs of people with disabilities. The buttons on the remote are embossed rather than flush with the surface, making them easier to navigate even when not looking at it.

The remote is as thoughtful as the TV itself.

The remote is even sculpted to sit comfortably in the palm, allowing for extended use without any discomfort. With the aim of minimising environmental impact, Sony has built the remote using recycled plastics recovered from marine environments.

Performance and Software: Mostly smooth, with occasional hiccups

The Bravia 3 II TV doesn't believe in rushing things. It takes a couple of minutes to fully wake up after being powered on, offering users a brief but noticeable lesson in patience. Once up and running, however, the experience is mostly smooth. The TV runs Google TV, giving users access to a vast library of apps via the Google Play Store. During my time with it, app launches, navigation, and content discovery felt reasonably snappy. That said, the interface wasn't entirely free of hiccups. I occasionally noticed minor stutters, particularly when switching between input sources, though these were fleeting enough not to detract significantly from the overall experience.

Connectivity: Mostly Smooth, Occasionally Puzzling

On the connectivity front, the Bravia 3 II TV supports built-in Chromecast and Apple AirPlay for wireless screen mirroring. However, my experience with these features was somewhat inconsistent. Throughout most of my testing, the TV remained connected to my home Wi-Fi network, which delivered speeds of around 200 Mbps. Despite this, it never appeared as a casting destination on either my MacBook or my Android smartphone. Curiously, switching the TV to my phone's 5G hotspot made it instantly discoverable, and casting worked flawlessly. The exact cause remains unclear, but the TV appears sensitive to certain network environments.

Verdict

The Sony Bravia 3 II TV proves that refinement can be just as effective as reinvention. Its display is the clear highlight, delivering rich colours, sharp details, strong contrast, and excellent brightness across both HDR and SDR content. The TV is equally enjoyable for gaming, thanks to its four HDMI 2.1 ports and thoughtful PS5-focused features. That said, the Bravia 3 II TV isn't without flaws. The speakers lack impactful bass, while the software and casting experience occasionally exhibit minor quirks. Fortunately, these issues do little to detract from an otherwise excellent package. If picture quality matters most, this TV is an easy recommendation.

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