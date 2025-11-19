Spotify quietly rolls out 3-month ‘Premium Standard’ plan for free: Check if you are eligible?

Spotify is secretly running a limited-time offer in India, where select users are receiving access to three months of Premium Standard at no cost. After the trial ends, the service shifts to a monthly charge of Rs. 199. The offer is not visible for everyone, which suggests that Spotify is targeting specific users rather than rolling out a uniform promotion. Here’s how to claim three months of Spotify Premium Standard subscription for free. (Pixabay)

The offer gained attention after a reliable tipster, Abhishek Yadav, posted a screenshot on X, which confirmed that his account received the free trial banner. This has prompted many users to check if the same offer appears in their app.

How to Check Your Eligibility

Spotify has not issued a public announcement about this offer, so the only way to confirm eligibility is by checking directly within the app. Users can follow these steps:

Open the Spotify app

Tap the Premium tab at the bottom

Scroll until you reach Premium Standard

Look for a banner offering 3 months at ₹ 0

If the banner appears, proceed to the checkout screen

If the offer is missing, users cannot manually activate it. It seems that Spotify is determining eligibility based on account activity, subscription history, and payment patterns.

Overview of Spotify’s Updated Plans

Spotify recently overhauled its subscription structure in India by introducing three new plans alongside its existing offerings. Users now have a broader range of pricing options, designed to meet different listening habits.

1. Premium Lite: Rs. 139/month

This plan offers ad-free streaming but does not support offline downloads. It is aimed at listeners who want uninterrupted playback without additional tools.

2. Premium Standard: Rs. 199/month

This plan offers high-quality audio, ad-free listening and offline downloads. Students can access similar features through the Student plan priced at ₹99 per month.

3. Premium Platinum: Rs. 299/month

This plan includes AI-based functions such as an AI DJ, AI-built playlists and compatibility with third-party DJ software. It also allows subscribers to add two household members with separate accounts under the same plan.

In short, the selective free-trial offer suggests that Spotify is testing audience-specific promotions as it shifts users toward its newly structured pricing plans.