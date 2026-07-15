Still carrying a heavy laptop every day? These Samsung Galaxy Books make work and travel much easier

Thin-and-light laptops have become the preferred choice for students, working professionals, and anyone who needs a portable machine without compromising everyday performance. Samsung's Galaxy Book lineup follows that approach, with lightweight metal designs and capable Intel processors. Long battery life and Galaxy ecosystem features such as Quick Share, Multi Control, and Second Screen further enhance the experience. Even the newer Galaxy Book5 series brings Intel Core Ultra processors and AI-powered tools designed to streamline productivity and multitasking.

Samsung Galaxy Book laptops combine portability, performance, AI capabilities, and Galaxy ecosystem features for everyday productivity. (Pexels)

This roundup covers some of the best Samsung laptop deals currently available on Flipkart, from Galaxy Book4 models with Intel Core i3, Core i5, and Core i7 processors to the latest Galaxy Book5 AI laptops. Whether you need a laptop for college, work, or AI-assisted tasks, there is an option across a range of budgets:

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 is built for users who need a reliable laptop for everyday productivity. Its 13th Gen Intel Core i3 processor handles routine tasks with ease, while the anti-glare Full HD display provides comfortable viewing. Combined with its lightweight metal chassis, it's well suited to students, professionals, and frequent travellers.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i3-1315U (13th Gen) Display 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 × 1080) IPS, Anti-Glare RAM 8GB LPDDR4x Storage 512GB NVMe SSD Weight approx. 1.55kg Software Windows 11 Home, Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021, Samsung Settings, Samsung Gallery, Quick Share, Multi Control, Second Screen, Phone Link, Samsung Studio Reasons to Buy Lightweight metal design enhances portability. Anti-glare display reduces reflections. Wide range of built-in connectivity ports. Reasons to Avoid 8GB RAM may limit heavy multitasking. Intel UHD Graphics isn't meant for demanding games. Display covers basic colour reproduction.

What are buyers saying about this laptop on Flipkart?

Buyers appreciate the Galaxy Book4 for its premium metal design, slim profile, and lightweight build, with many noting that the lid opens effortlessly with one hand. The IPS display also receives praise for its crisp colours and enjoyable movie-watching experience. However, some users feel the speakers could be louder, while others describe the battery life as average.

Why should you consider buying this laptop?

The Galaxy Book4 is a sensible choice for everyday computing. It combines a lightweight metal chassis with a reliable Intel Core i3 processor, a comfortable anti-glare display, and Samsung's ecosystem features, making it ideal for office work, online classes, web browsing, and media consumption, while remaining easy to carry.

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The Samsung Galaxy Book4 strikes a balance between portability and performance for everyday productivity. Its 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and 16GB of RAM make multitasking smoother, while the anti-glare Full HD display provides a comfortable viewing experience. Encased in a lightweight metal chassis, it's built for work, study, and travel.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-1335U (13th Gen) Display 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 × 1080) IPS, Anti-Glare RAM 16GB LPDDR4x Storage 512GB NVMe SSD Weight approx. 1.55kg Software Windows 11 Home, Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021, Samsung Settings, Quick Share, Multi Control, Second Screen, Samsung Gallery, Phone Link, Samsung Studio Reasons to Buy 16GB RAM enables smooth multitasking. Lightweight metal body enhances portability. Anti-glare display improves viewing comfort. Reasons to Avoid Intel Iris Xe graphics aren't suited for demanding games. Battery life could be better under heavy workloads. Speakers lack depth and loudness.

What are buyers saying about this laptop on Flipkart?

Buyers praise the Galaxy Book4 for its smooth day-to-day performance, lightweight metal design, and portability. Many also appreciate its ability to handle office work, coding, online classes, and multitasking with ease. However, some users find the speakers underwhelming, the battery life average, and the keyboard less than satisfactory for typing, particularly during extended use.

Why should you consider buying this laptop?

The Galaxy Book4 is a strong option for students and professionals seeking reliable everyday performance without compromising portability. Its Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, lightweight design, and Samsung ecosystem features make it well-suited for productivity, multitasking, and hybrid work.

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 is tailored for professionals who need a laptop that can keep pace with demanding multitasking. The Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM provide the headroom needed for content creation, coding, and productivity. At the same time, the slim metal body and anti-glare display make long working hours more comfortable.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i7-1355U (13th Gen) Display 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 × 1080) IPS, Anti-Glare RAM 16GB LPDDR4x Storage 512GB NVMe SSD Weight approx. 1.55kg Software Windows 11 Home, Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021, Samsung Settings, Quick Share, Multi Control, Second Screen, Samsung Gallery, Phone Link, Samsung Studio Reasons to Buy Core i7 processor delivers fast everyday performance. Lightweight metal body feels premium. 16GB RAM enables smooth multitasking. Reasons to Avoid Integrated graphics aren't meant for intensive gaming. Display covers basic colour gamut. Speakers could be louder.

What are buyers saying about this laptop on Flipkart?

Buyers praise the Galaxy Book4 for its premium aluminium build, lightweight design, and responsive performance. Many are also satisfied with the battery life, reporting around 6 to 7 hours of typical productivity use. However, a handful of users feel the display could have been brighter, and the speakers lack depth when consuming media.

Why should you consider buying this laptop?

The Galaxy Book4 is a great choice for professionals and students who need a thin-and-light laptop with reliable performance. Its Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, premium metal construction, and Samsung ecosystem features make it well-equipped for multitasking, productivity, and everyday computing, while remaining easy to carry.

The Samsung Galaxy Book5 is designed for users seeking a future-ready laptop without compromising portability. Powered by Intel's Core Ultra 5 processor, it delivers faster AI-assisted performance and smoother multitasking than its predecessor. Paired with its lightweight metal chassis and anti-glare display, it's well suited to professionals and students alike.

Specifications Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 225U Display 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 × 1080), Anti-Glare RAM 16GB LPDDR5x Storage 512GB NVMe SSD Weight approx. 1.55kg Software Windows 11 Home, Microsoft Office Home & Student 2024, Copilot in Windows, Samsung Settings, Quick Share, Multi Control, Second Screen, Samsung Gallery, Phone Link, Samsung Studio Reasons to Buy Intel Core Ultra 5 processor with AI capabilities. Lightweight metal body enhances portability. Galaxy ecosystem features boost productivity. Reasons to Avoid Integrated graphics aren't ideal for demanding gaming. Speakers could offer richer audio. Display covers a standard colour gamut.

What are buyers saying about this laptop on Flipkart?

Buyers praise the Galaxy Book5 for its slim metal design, responsive performance, vibrant display, and smooth multitasking. Many are also satisfied with the battery life, which lasts around 6 to 7 hours under normal use. However, some users feel the speakers could be better, while a handful have reported minor touchpad issues.

Why should you consider buying this laptop?

The Galaxy Book5 is worth considering if you want an AI-ready thin-and-light laptop that can comfortably handle productivity, multitasking, and everyday creative workloads. Its Core Ultra 5 processor, 16GB LPDDR5x RAM, lightweight metal build, and integration with the Galaxy ecosystem make it a capable long-term companion.

The Samsung Galaxy Book5 is built for professionals who don't want to sacrifice performance for portability. Powered by Intel's Core Ultra 7 processor, it handles content creation, large spreadsheets, and AI-assisted workflows with ease. The premium metal construction and lightweight design make it equally suited to office commutes and business travel.

Specifications Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 255U Display 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 × 1080), Anti-Glare RAM 16GB LPDDR5X Storage 512GB NVMe SSD Weight approx. 1.55kg Software Windows 11 Home, Microsoft Office Home & Student 2024, Copilot in Windows, Samsung Settings, Quick Share, Multi Control, Second Screen, Samsung Gallery, Phone Link, Samsung Studio Reasons to Buy Intel Core Ultra 7 delivers strong multitasking performance. Lightweight metal body feels premium and portable. AI-powered Galaxy ecosystem features enhance productivity. Reasons to Avoid Integrated graphics aren't ideal for intensive gaming. Speakers could sound fuller. Display offers a standard colour gamut.

What are buyers saying about this laptop on Flipkart?

Buyers praise the Galaxy Book5 for its premium metal build, lightweight design, responsive performance, and excellent battery life. Many also appreciate the matte display and the seamless integration with Samsung smartphones via the Galaxy ecosystem. However, some users feel the speakers lack punch, while others expected a brighter display for outdoor use.

Why should you consider buying this laptop?

The Galaxy Book5 is an excellent choice for professionals and power users seeking an AI-ready laptop that remains easy to carry. Its Core Ultra 7 processor, 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, lightweight design, and Galaxy ecosystem features make it well-suited for multitasking, productivity, and demanding everyday workloads.

How Do These Laptops Stack Up?

Laptop Processor Display RAM Storage Weight Software / AI Features Samsung Galaxy Book4 (Core i3) Intel Core i3-1315U (13th Gen) 15.6-inch Full HD IPS, Anti-Glare 8GB LPDDR4x 512GB NVMe SSD 1.55kg Windows 11 Home, MS Office Home & Student 2021, Samsung Settings, Quick Share, Multi Control, Second Screen, Samsung Gallery, Phone Link, Samsung Studio Samsung Galaxy Book4 (Core i5) Intel Core i5-1335U (13th Gen) 15.6-inch Full HD IPS, Anti-Glare 16GB LPDDR4x 512GB NVMe SSD 1.55kg Windows 11 Home, MS Office Home & Student 2021, Samsung Settings, Quick Share, Multi Control, Second Screen, Samsung Gallery, Phone Link, Samsung Studio Samsung Galaxy Book4 (Core i7) Intel Core i7-1355U (13th Gen) 15.6-inch Full HD IPS, Anti-Glare 16GB LPDDR4x 512GB NVMe SSD 1.55kg Windows 11 Home, MS Office Home & Student 2021, Samsung Settings, Quick Share, Multi Control, Second Screen, Samsung Gallery, Phone Link, Samsung Studio Samsung Galaxy Book5 AI (Core Ultra 5) Intel Core Ultra 5 225U 15.6-inch Full HD, Anti-Glare 16GB LPDDR5X 512GB NVMe SSD 1.55kg Windows 11 Home, MS Office Home & Student 2024, Copilot in Windows, Samsung Settings, Quick Share, Multi Control, Second Screen, Samsung Gallery, Phone Link, Samsung Studio Samsung Galaxy Book5 AI (Core Ultra 7) Intel Core Ultra 7 255U 15.6-inch Full HD, Anti-Glare 16GB LPDDR5X 512GB NVMe SSD 1.55kg Windows 11 Home, MS Office Home & Student 2024, Copilot in Windows, Samsung Settings, Quick Share, Multi Control, Second Screen, Samsung Gallery, Phone Link, Samsung Studio

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A Quick Guide to Choosing the Right Samsung Galaxy Book Which Samsung Galaxy Book laptop is best for everyday use? For web browsing, online classes, document editing, and video streaming, the Galaxy Book4 with the Intel Core i3 processor is a dependable choice. If you often work across multiple apps, consider the Core i5 variant. Its 16GB RAM delivers a smoother multitasking experience.

Are Samsung Galaxy Book laptops good for students and professionals? Yes. Samsung Galaxy Book laptops feature lightweight metal designs that are easy to carry. They also offer dependable performance and good battery life for everyday use. This makes them a practical choice for students, office workers, and frequent travellers.

Should you choose the Galaxy Book4 or the Galaxy Book5? The Galaxy Book4 is a great option for everyday productivity and offers excellent value. The Galaxy Book5 steps things up with Intel Core Ultra processors, LPDDR5X memory, and AI-powered features. Choose it if you want better multitasking, future-ready performance, and deeper integration with Samsung Galaxy devices.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shubh Bhushan ...Read More Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism. Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn. Read Less {{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}} laptop {{^htLoading}} Advertisement SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON {{#usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}