Surpassing 2.5 billion daily requests, ChatGPT has become the first real challenger to Google’s dominance in 10 years

ChatGPT users now send over 2.5 billion prompts a day! This momentum shows how fast the AI chatbot has grown. While Google remains the leading search engine with around 14 billion daily queries, ChatGPT is closing the gap quickly. This rise is a signifier of shifting user habits and presents new challenges for Google’s long-held dominance. Will Google be able to fight OpenAI and maintain its search monopoly? Let’s compare the numbers. ChatGPT’s rapid growth challenges Google as billions of daily AI prompts change how people search for information online.(Unsplash)

Comparing the numbers

Google does not disclose daily search volumes directly but its parent company Alphabet recently reported roughly five trillion annual searches. This translates to about 14 billion per day, which is still significantly higher than ChatGPT’s 2.5 billion daily prompts. Around 330 million of those ChatGPT prompts each day come from US users alone, Axios reported.

Notably, ChatGPT’s usage has more than doubled since December 2024, when it processed about 1 billion prompts per day. This rapid growth reflects the platform’s popularity and changing ways people seek information. What seems to be working for OpenAI and ChatGPT? Let’s find out.

Why are people turning to ChatGPT?

Users are increasingly choosing AI chatbots over traditional search engines for several reasons. ChatGPT answers questions directly and conversationally and reduces the need to sift through multiple websites. The experience is generally cleaner and less cluttered by advertising. The ability to follow up on queries in a natural way makes it feel more intuitive. These factors have helped establish ChatGPT as a preferred choice, especially among younger and more tech-savvy users. Think of how direct and clean Google was before it became an advertising behemoth.

Although ChatGPT’s daily prompt count is impressive, OpenAI faces questions about long-term financial sustainability. The majority of the platform's 500 million+ weekly active users rely on the free version. Revenue mainly comes from a smaller paying user base, and even the paid offerings struggle to cover high operational costs. This raises concerns whether the current business model can support continuous growth. Still, the surge in usage marks overall progress and market penetration that few AI tools have matched in such a short time.

What this means for the future of search

The rise of ChatGPT is a warning sign for Google and traditional search engines. People want faster and more straightforward answers that cutting through search results can’t always deliver. Google is expected to adapt by integrating more AI-powered features to remain competitive, including its recently launched AI Mode on Chrome, which is quite impressive. For users, this means search engines may become more conversational and personalised. While Google still dominates, no one can ignore the rapid ascent of AI-driven alternatives disrupting the way we find information online.