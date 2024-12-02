Tankless vs storage water heaters: A complete guide to comparing cost, performance, and suitability for Indian homes

When it comes to hot water, most of us rarely give it a second thought until it’s not available at the right moment. But have you ever considered whether the water heater you’ve been using is truly the best option for your home? In India, where hot water usage varies with seasons, family sizes, and daily routines, choosing the right water heater can have a significant impact on both comfort and cost. Compare tankless and storage water heaters to find the best fit for your Indian home’s needs and efficiency.

With two popular choices, tankless and storage water heaters, how do you decide which is the better fit for your needs? The decision isn’t as straightforward as it seems. While tankless heaters promise efficiency and space savings, storage heaters continue to be reliable workhorses in many Indian homes. So, which one should you choose to meet your water heating needs while keeping your energy bills under control?

In this guide, we will explore the key differences between tankless and storage water heaters, focusing on their cost, performance, and suitability for Indian households. By the end, you will be equipped to make a more informed decision that suits your home and lifestyle.

Key differences between tankless and storage water heaters

When it comes to purchasing the right water heater for your home, understanding the functionality of both tankless and storage water heaters is crucial. Here’s a breakdown of their key differences:

1) Tankless water heaters

How does it work:

Unlike storage water heaters, tankless water heaters, also called on-demand heaters, don’t store hot water. Instead, they heat water as it flows through the unit. This means you never run out of hot water, and there’s no need to wait for a tank to refill.

Heating mechanism:

Tankless heaters use electric elements or gas burners to heat water instantly when required. Since they only activate when there’s a demand for hot water, they are more energy-efficient, avoiding the constant heating and reheating of water like traditional models.

Use case:

In a smaller home with low water usage, a tankless water heater works effectively. For instance, in a small apartment with just one or two bathrooms, this heater can deliver consistent hot water on demand without wasting energy. It’s also ideal for homes where space is limited as they are compact and wall-mounted.

Also Read: Battle of the heating elements: Electric vs gas vs infrared room heaters; A guide to choosing the right fit

Tankless water heaters for instant hot water solutions:

2) Storage water heaters

How does it work:

Storage water heaters are the traditional choice. These units store a significant amount of hot water in a large insulated tank, keeping it heated until you need it. Once the water is used up, the heater will need to refill and reheat the tank.

Heating mechanism:

Storage heaters continuously keep the water inside the tank warm, using either electric coils or gas burners. While this ensures a steady supply of hot water, it can lead to energy wastage, especially when the stored water isn’t used efficiently.

Use case:

A storage water heater is best suited for larger families with higher water demand. For example, in a family with multiple bathrooms or large appliances (like a washing machine), a storage heater ensures there's always enough hot water for everyone. It’s also beneficial in regions with frequent power cuts, as the stored water can provide hot water for a longer time even without electricity.

Also Read: The great room heater showdown: Which is more suitable between fan, OFR, and infrared? A detailed comparison guide

Storage water heaters for reliable hot water supply:

Tankless vs storage water heaters: Which suits Indian homes better?

Features Tankless Water Heater Storage Water Heater Water usage pattern Ideal for households with varying hot water needs, e.g., showers and taps used intermittently Best for households with high, continuous demand for hot water (e.g., large families, multiple bathrooms in use simultaneously) Energy efficiency More energy-efficient, heats water only when needed Less energy-efficient due to continuous heating and standby heat loss Water supply Unlimited hot water as long as there's demand Limited by tank capacity, needs time to refill and reheat once depleted Size and design Compact, wall-mounted, saves space Larger units requiring more space for installation Installation Easier to install, typically mounted on walls Requires more space, can be wall-mounted or free-standing Best for Smaller households, low to moderate water usage Larger households, high water demand, or multiple users at once Maintenance Requires occasional descaling, especially in hard water areas Regular maintenance for tank cleaning and potential for rust buildup Lifespan Typically lasts 20+ years with proper maintenance Average lifespan of 10-15 years, but depends on tank material and maintenance Initial cost Higher upfront cost due to advanced technology Lower initial cost, more affordable upfront Operating costs Lower operating costs, as it only heats water on demand Higher operating costs due to continuous heating, especially if the water is not used quickly Suitability for hard water Can be affected by mineral buildup, may require regular descaling Less susceptible to mineral buildup but may accumulate sediment over time

Suitability for Indian homes: Choosing the right water heater for your household

1. Family size and hot water needs

For large families with high water demands, such as multiple bathrooms or regular laundry needs, storage water heaters are ideal. These geysers provide a steady supply of hot water, even during peak usage times. For smaller families or individuals who need hot water on-demand, tankless water heaters are more suitable. They offer instant hot water without the need for storage, making them a convenient option for those with less frequent usage.

Also Read: Know how you can increase your geyser’s lifespan; A detailed guide

2. Climate considerations

In colder regions like northern India or high-altitude areas, where hot water demand is higher, storage heaters are more efficient, as they can store a larger quantity of hot water for winter use. In warmer climates, such as southern or coastal regions, where hot water needs are minimal, tankless heaters are more energy-efficient and provide on-demand hot water only when needed.

Also Read: Does hard water impact your geyser’s lifespan? See some ways to safeguard your water heater from hard water damage

And the winner is clear: storage water heaters! When it comes to cost, performance, and suitability for Indian homes, storage heaters take the lead. With their dependable hot water supply and larger capacity, they’re the go-to choice for big families and colder regions. While tankless models offer efficiency, they’re better suited for smaller households. In the end, storage water heaters offer the perfect blend of value, reliability, and performance for the diverse needs of Indian homes.

Similar stories for you

Best room heater brands in India: Top 10 heating solutions

Top room heaters: 10 premium choices to match your taste

Bajaj room heaters: Choose from our top 10 picks that guarantee warmth this winter

Small room heater for bedroom: Top 9 models under ₹1500

FAQs on tankless vs storage water heaters/geysers: Which is better for a large family: tankless or storage water heater? Storage water heaters are better for large families due to their capacity to supply continuous hot water.

Are tankless water heaters more energy-efficient than storage heaters? Yes, tankless water heaters are more energy-efficient as they heat water on demand, avoiding standby heat loss.

Do storage water heaters require a lot of space? Yes, storage water heaters require more space for the tank, making them less suitable for compact areas.

Can tankless water heaters handle multiple simultaneous hot water uses? Tankless water heaters may struggle with multiple simultaneous uses, especially in larger homes.

Which is cheaper to install, tankless or storage water heaters? Storage water heaters are generally cheaper to install compared to tankless units, which may need more complex installation.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.