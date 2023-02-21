Tecno Pop 7 Pro sales open on Flipkart and Amazon, phone available in 2 variants

On Tuesday, the sales of Tecno's Pop 7 Pro opened on e-commerce websites Amazon and Flipkart, days after the smartphone was launched in India. It is available in two variants: the base variant with 2 GB RAM and 2 GB extendable virtual RAM, and the top-end variant with 3 GB RAM and 3 GB extendable virtual RAM.

Of these, the former is priced at ₹6,799, and the latter, ₹7,299. Also, Endless Black and Uyuni Blue are the two colour schemes in which the device is being offered.

Tecno Pop 7 Pro: Features

(1.) Pop 7 Pro has a 5,000 mAh battery, along with a 10 W charger. For connectivity, there are features such as 4G sim, dual VoLTE support, 4G, Wi-Fi 2.4, Bluetooth 5.0 etc.

(2.) Based on Android 12, the smartphone is equipped with Quadcore MediaTek Helio A22 System on Chip (SoC) as the processor.

(3.) For selfies and video calls, there is a 12 MP camera on the back. A 12 MP AI camera completes this dual camera setup.

(4.) Tecno has given a 6.56-inch HD+ Dot Notch IPS display, with a resolution of 1,612x720 pixels.

(5.) For the display screen, the peak brightness level stands at 480 Nits. On the other hand, the touch sampling rate is 120 Hz, screen-to-body ratio is 90%, and aspect ratio is 20:9.

